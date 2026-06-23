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Mie Prefecture to continue to allow foreign nationals to sit for recruitment exams

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TSU, Mie

A local government in central Japan said Tuesday it will continue to allow foreign nationals to sit for recruitment exams that will be open for applications starting mid-July, meaning a controversial proposal to reinstate a Japanese citizenship requirement will not be implemented this summer.

With the potential requirement still under review, even if the Mie prefectural government does decide to reinstate it, the change would not be fully implemented until fiscal 2027 at the earliest.

In addition to the upcoming recruitment examinations for high school graduates and mid-career adults, foreign nationals have also been allowed to take part in hiring exams for those with college degrees, which are currently underway.

While some restrictions may apply to their duties, the prefecture plans to hire foreign nationals who pass the examinations even if the nationality clause is reinstated.

Last December, Mie Gov Katsuyuki Ichimi said the prefectural government would begin considering whether to reinstate the citizenship rule to prevent sensitive information being leaked overseas. He has said a final decision will be made after considering the results of a survey of 10,000 residents.

The prefectural government dropped the nationality requirement in fiscal 1999 to promote the social integration of foreign residents, with the exception of a few posts such as those related to tax collection.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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