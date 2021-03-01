Mizuho restores ATMs, online services after glitch

Mizuho Bank, one of Japan's major retail banks, on Monday said it had restored most cash machine and online banking services after a data glitch closed down around half of its automated teller machines (ATMs) on Sunday.
The bank stopped service at some of its automated teller machines (ATMs) on Sunday after the machines failed to return customers' cash cards and bank books.
"The problem was caused by a failed data migration for time deposit transactions," the company said in a statement on its website in which it apologized for the disruption.
The core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group had announced the halt on its website in red letters, switching from the standard black used for previous updates of the problem.
"Due to a system failure, ATM service has been halted at some of our branches," said Japan's third-largest lender by assets, with a history of system woes stretching more than a decade.
"For customers whose cash cards, bank books, etc, have been taken, we will notify you and return the items at a later date."
An ATM outage is particularly painful in cash-loving Japan, where electronic money has only recently made inroads.
The bank told customers to withdraw money from convenience store ATMs instead, saying it would reimburse the fees.
There was no prospect for immediate restoration of service, a spokeswoman told Reuters by telephone. Earlier, she had said ATMs in the capital, Tokyo, were among those affected.
The black eye for the retail bank comes after a complete overhaul of the business in 2019, with 55-year-old Masahiko Kato appointed to take the reins from the new fiscal year beginning in April.
In 2005, Mizuho had a costly "fat finger" keyboard error at its securities arm and suffered a similar breakdown at ATMs after the devastating earthquake of 2011, unlike its rivals.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
15 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Card eating machines....lol!
yoshisan88
The most hilarious news headline I have ever seen. Beware of the horrible card-eating ATMS! Hold on to your cards! LOL!
dagon
At a later date.. if you need money in the mean time you are out of luck.
Great metaphor for how they play with your money in the fractional reserve banking scheme and when there is a banking crisis the banks lack the assets to cover it and need bailouts from the public treasury.
Antiquesaving
A bit of an understatement.
On it's first day of creation April 2002 the poorly done attempt to merge the 3 separate bank systems by leaving all the separate systems in place and splicing them together shut thousands of customers out of their accounts, lost entire accounts for months.
I know they lost mine for nearly 4 months.
Had my card bank book but their system said it didn't exist.
Couldn't get my pay deposited, all my automatic payments like electricity, gas, phone, etc.. bills not paid.
No apologies, no compensation, nothing.
When they did finally find my account the blamed the IT company they hired to create the system to try and link it all.
Found out later that IT company as well as others warned the newly created bank that they could not guaranteed this attempt at linking would work but the management said do it anyway.
How that mess was left out of the article is strange.
Mark
I GOT IT, must have got the virus, LOL
Mark
OR, the bank book or the card are infected and the machine out of concern for Public safety ATE THEM. Yummmmmmm.
Monty
My card was also eaten once in the past by a ATM machine.
But that was because the card I used was already expired and I did not received my new one.
But the banc apologized a lot to me, because it was their fault to forgot to send me the new card, before the old one was expired.
Beren_g
What do you expect.... Dinosaur banks with dinosaur systems and practises that date back to the 80's.
The worst is that they don't care about the frustration they cause to their customers and that their customers don't do anything to change that!!!!
drlucifer
This is what you get when old people without any clue and stubborn to adopt new idea are incharge, it is rife in this country, you see it in TV, fashion, entertainment and the worst being translations and websites.
Antiquesaving
@Monty
Please what bank was that?
I have ATM cards for several different banks and in 30 years never seen any with an expiration date.
Credit cards yes ATM cards no not even the post office.
Antiquesaving
Sure they do, they change banks, only one problem, all the banks are the same and people have very little choice.
This is not a Japan thing it is the same in most countries.
But the fastest growing bank in Japan is now 7i bank.
Most young people see no need to have a physical bank and are comfortable just having online and ATM.
Both my young adult children prefer it, as do most of their friends.
Monty
@Antiquesaving
It was a credit card, not a cash card.
Like you said, cash card don't have an expiring date.
zichi
There are no expiring dates for ATM cards
Monty
What I wanted to point out with my post is that the Bank felt very guilty and they apologized a lot because my card was eaten by the machine.
They felt very sorry for all the inconvenience I had over that topic.
But it was not the Mizuho Bank.
Mocheake
Oh, you will? How nice to hear. Please choose the most convenient date for you. I don't need the card or bankbook for anything.