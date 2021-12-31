More people traveling in Japan for New Year’s holiday than last year, survey shows

By Katie Pask, SoraNews24

New Year’s in Japan is typically a time to spend with your loved ones, eating osechi (traditional Japanese New Year food). Many Japanese people return to their hometown to spend time with their family

With the arrival of the coronavirus, many people opted not to travel back to their hometown for the year-end holiday earlier this year and refrained from going out, instead choosing to spend New Year’s at home instead.

But how about this year? With coronavirus cases seemingly at a low, will more people feel safe enough to start traveling around Japan again? According to a survey by custom-made travel company Tabikoko, yes.

912 men and women aged 20 and above were asked “Where will you be spending your New Year’s holiday?" The top answer was still "at home," although the number of people choosing to do so was 84 percent — almost 4 percent lower than last year. The second most popular answer was "going home (to parents/hometown)" with 17.8 percent of the vote — up on last year’s 12 percent.

Of course, Japan being Japan, the third most popular answer was “I don’t have any time off” (5.1 percent), with "Domestic travel,""With friends/partner," "Traveling abroad" and "Other" rounding out the survey. While the percentage of people who chose ‘stay at home’ decreased this year, all other categories saw an increase.

The survey also asked “How will you spend your New Year’s break?” which also saw different results from last year.

The top answer, "relaxing at home," was chosen by 82.9 percent of responders, down from last year’s 88.4 percent. Second place’s "hatsumode," where people visit a shrine to pray for good luck for the upcoming year, saw an almost 9 percent increase from last year to 21.3 percent. The third most popular response "hanging with friends/family/partner" was also up from last year at 20.4 percent. Other answers ("shopping for lucky bags," "working," "traveling," "seeing the first sunrise," "going to a countdown event" and "other") also saw an increase from last year, suggesting that people are feeling more comfortable spending the holidays out in public.

However you chose to spend your year-end holidays this year, remember to stay safe and happy.

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Six things to avoid doing in the first three days of the Japanese New Year to have the best luck

-- Pokémon Diamond and Pearl game music is now free to enjoy or download for a limited time

-- The Birth Japan lucky bag can transform anyone into a Japanese bad guy instantly

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2021/12/31/more-people-travelling-in-japan-for-the-new-years-holiday-than-last-year-survey-says/

© SoraNews24