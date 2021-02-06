More than 110,000 sign petition against Mori after sexist comments

A petition calling for action against Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee who caused an uproar with sexist comments, gathered tens of thousands of signatures on Friday, a day after its launch by Japanese activists.
Mori, 83, set off a storm on social media at home and abroad by saying women talked too much, in remarks made in a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC). He later retracted the comments and apologized but refused to resign.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday Mori's apology had settled the issue, but Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the games were facing a "major issue".
Student activist Momoko Nojo, who leads a group called No Youth, No Japan, said she and other activists started the petition on Change.org to convey the public's anger to Mori.
By 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the petition had received more than 110,000 signatures.
"The Olympics is an international event, and he is the top person representing Japan. It is not right for him to make such remarks, and for everyone to let it go by saying 'Oh well, he's a grandpa'. If there are people who say it is wrong, if they think it is wrong, we have to voice it," Nojo said.
The petition calls on the JOC to take action against Mori, although it stops short of calling for his removal. Nojo said the incident had angered many people in Japan and reflected wider societal problems.
"This situation with Mori is not only his personal problem or an issue with the Olympics. It's also a problem within companies and top-down organization structures in Japanese society," she told Reuters.
"It is a problem when people cannot speak up when someone superior says something outdated. We want to take this opportunity to change that through our petition so that people can speak up more and our society will change for the better."
Japan persistently trails its peers in promoting gender equality, ranking 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the 2020 global gender gap report of the World Economic Forum.
The anger caused by Mori's comments was evident in some of the messages posted under the petition. "Please have a generational change," one signatory wrote. "Don't look down on women" and "President Mori should resign", other messages read.
The Tokyo Games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.
Simian Lane
He must stay on just for the comedy. In a world of grey stiffs, at least this clown brings a chuckle
Do the hustle
Oh, come on! Leave the parlor guy alone. He’s in his mud-80’s. He hasn’t got a clue what he is saying at the best of times. He should be at home watching soap operas and reading newspapers.
JeffLee
Nice idea, but it's obvious by now that the public's opinion has nothing to do with the Tokyo Olympic planning. It's all about Japan and its powerful Olympics backers not losing face, especially since Beijing's Games will follow, and about the legacy of Mori, who is elderly and not long for this world and who needed to fix his reputation after his brief but disastrous prime ministerial stint.
Leo
Wow. Mr. Mori is in big trouble. Imagine what would have happened if he said something that was actually bad.
bobcatfish
Currently 99.9% of Japan hasn't signed the petition. Nothing to see here
kurisupisu
It is not the inane comments that matter, rather, the bigger picture is how Japan is hide bound to having geriatrics seemingly run the show when they should be retired and reading stories to their grandkids...
sakurasuki
87 thousands signature just less than one week.
He can do that after he resigns.
TokyoJoe
Yubaru
So, are we supposed to just "laugh" it away? In my opinion, no matter the excuses you make, there is nothing funny about the situation. All these "grey stiffs" have to go!
Zoroto
Where is the link?
HBJ
One thing is for sure, Japan needs more Momoko Nojos.
Monty
It is not right for him to make such remarks
What do you expect from a 81 year old man who is stucked in the Pre-World War 1 -area.
If you put such an old fossil in such a position dont expect any clever comments by him.
But like I said before, this topic is more laughable than to take it really serious.
Japanoob
97,900+ as of this morning and going up every second. Have at it if you want:
http://chng.it/WtCmwJPrCJ
kurisupisu
It is not laughable Monty-it shows what is wrong with and why Japan has been on a downward slope for over 30 years.
GrungeHamster
Wow this comments section. Taking responsibility for your actions and your words is not ‘cancel culture’. It’s called ‘accountability’.
dbsaiya
IOC said the case is settled. I wonder if that would be their stance if he said something racist or against the handicapped? What would be the difference? It's not only the remark, it's the mentality that this is sitting at the top of the JOC and now the IOC is complicit by acknowledgment. Forget the Olympics, the spirit is dead and the athletes are only pawns to make money for the likes of Bach and Mori.
Northernlife
Hes 83 he has to go would the private sector ever hire someone his age....the dementure has really set in by the looks of it...
Monty
@Kurisupisu
Yes I know what you mean.
But to be honest, when I heard that news for the first time, I at once start to laugh.
u_s__reamer
Mori is a sinecure on steroids. The ker-chings never stop for Japan's geriatric grandees who bring nothing to the table except to whine and dine.
Tokyo-Engr
@Kurisupisu hit it right on the nose perfectly
Mori is an egotistical spoon in the mouth Waseda type who is an LDP insider. One of the worst PM's in Japan's history. What he said is foolish in the 21st Century and an insight into his mind....he things this? Who cares...but the issue is what he said, the way he said it, and the way it is being addressed is indicitive of the larger problem of Japan. The LDP is incestuous and a group of old men who are failing to adapt (whether they like it or not) to the way the world is changing. In the end this hurts Japanese citizens in many ways (including financially).
Finally, this has nothing to do with U.S. Republicans or Democrats. Trump is gone, everyone should be happy...not sure about the relevance of the comparison....maybe I am missing something.
Comment, he wrote
Good on those who signed this petition! Glad to see people standing up and taking action. It’s good to see that people do want change in Japan. However difficult it is to do or slow to happen.
The situation isn’t a laughing matter, as some commenters state. Sexism and gender equality are serious issues that Japan Mose definitely need to tackle. The man himself is the joke. As is those who gave him this job and put him in charge.
andy
Signing petition is waste of time & futile.
i will ask them one thing Who sign petition, Can you change something in japan OR has anything in japan history been changed by signing petition??? The Answer is no. That is why signing petition is waste of time & futile..
SandyBeachHeaven
Fell short of asking for removal.....because people are week here.
rgcivilian1
This archaic artifact needs to be preserved in the museum for the younger generations not out in public office of some sort including Olympics. Retire him out, let a youngster have the opportunity to gain the experience of his position. Too many old people holding on and need to let go of the reins. HIs thinking is way out of date and can only change by removing that generation out and called upon as needed for consultation.
gokai_wo_maneku
Anyone stupid enough to say something like that is also too stupid to realize that he should resign.
smithinjapan
And Zero will be done about it, with Koike being a complete and utter coward "knowing her place" in this sexist society -- which, of course, ranks near dead last in the world in terms of gender equality. She said such remarks were "impermissible", but when asked at a news conference what she would do about it, she RAN from the podium after mumbling a few of the set lines her masters gave her. She can claim to champion women's rights all she wants, but she does absolutely nothing for them at all by letting this man keep his position, and in fact, bowing down to and defending him. I think I understand why people here call "husband" "shujin", or "owner/master" in Japanese. THat's how they treat them, evidently, and how people like Mori get away with treating women. If I'm wrong, he'll be fired, right?
robert maes
I wonder why people here think it is a generation problem. I guess most thinking that have not lived here long
Meiyouwenti
What are they making all the fuss about? Mori apologized and the IOC said the case is settled. If Governor Koike thinks Mori’s remark is a major issue and unacceptable, it’s time to cancel the Games.
HJSLLS
Just signed the petition. If the IOC and corporations are hesitant act, then it’s incumbent upon the people to take action. Mori has completely soured the mood for the Olympics and has turned the event into a fight for basic human dignity. Defeating Mori (and those who think it’s ok to insult women) is the only Olympic event right now.
Danny Nguyen
@Meiyouwenti
So you think that it's OK to sweep the problem under the rug like irresponsible people do all the time? No, it's not OK. You solve the problem by confronting it up front, making sure that there are consequences to actions. I'm aware about Japanese customs when it comes to apologizing, but I also know when an apology is not sincere at all. In Mori's cas, it's up to be considered for the Most Unsincere Apology of the Year award.
I will use an analogy to explain to you what is wrong here. Mori is like a overpatriarchal, drunken and abusive soon-to-be father to a child. The problem is that he is a nuisance that will likely become a far bigger problem when that child (the Olympics) will be born. What the best outcome is for the Olympic movement in Japan in such circumstances as of now is to sack Mori and to leave the reins to a younger person, who is personally invested in the project and who represents the best out of Olympic values.
itsonlyrocknroll
All Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, has to do is to call a press conference and state that the Tokyo Government has through Yoshiro Mori own actions and behavior have no confidence in Tokyo Olympic head Yoshiro Mori continuing his duties.
That it, game over.
So, to remind Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, the promises and pledges to take lead in raising women representation in politics, employment and society.
AzabuSamurai
Is there also a support of Mori petition?
Pukey2
Simian, you are really naughty.
Derek Grebe
Any chance of a link to the petition, JT? I'm pretty sure a lot of your readership would be interested in reading more.
commanteer
Yes, and 87,000 people have signed a petition to help him do just that.
Danny Nguyen
@Derek Grebe
It's right here: http://chng.it/WtCmwJPrCJ
More than 105,000 people have signed so far and it still keeps on going.
SandyBeachHeaven
Many more Covid deaths worldwide than those significant not signatures?
Kentarogaijin
Sign all you want, nothing will change, the old dinosaur will continue to lead this farce, this episode only adds drama to the pathetic unavoidable olympic comedy..
I just will sign for the first Hot Dog eating contest for the next pathetic olympics circus !!..
LOOOOOOOL !!!..
Tokyo-Engr
I do not know of one but you or someone could probably start one. I don’t thing Change.org would be the right place as supporting Mori would not be a change. I also don’t think you would get a lot of supporters based on what I hear from in laws, extended family and Japanese friends but who knows? I’m sure there is a place somewhere.
bo
Say what you feel is right in your heart
Gloria Higgins
As a female teacher who attends numerous meetings for over 20 years. I can testify that women do talk too much during meetings. Of course there are exceptions. The women tend to either start talking about off topic subjects or start venting. It is not that their opinions are not wanted about the meeting’s agenda, it is that they waste valuable time when they go off topic. I bet there could be scientific study on this. I was not there to hear the context of Mori’s comments but If it was based on what I experience in meetings, I agree with him. I polled other female teachers About their experience during meetings and they agree, women talk too much during meetings.
bokuda
All international press is on fire with this subject.
is not gonna get away easy.
Seesaw7
a female teacher who attends numerous meetings for over 20 years. I can testify that women do talk too much during meetings.
I totally agree to this.
Maria 'Bing' Velasquez Reid
He is already humiliated for what he said. Why lose your jobZ
it is time for people to be more understanding if this world wants peace. It cannot be always just one aide is correct.
people are onky humans and always make a mistake. Being sorry is not enough? That is worse than being a fascist. People can no longer make mistakes.
I think this old man has learned his story.
i know what he is saying. I am a woman and Indo notice that too.
Northernlife
@Gloria I thin people in general in Japan talk too much in meetings they don't get straight down to the point they seem to beat around the bush a fair bit unless there is someone competent running the meeting they seem to go on forever..
Bob Fosse
Gloria Higgins, welcome to the site.
Do tell us more about your poll results and experiences, as a woman, in 20 years of attending meetings.
I’m sure you can avoid such pitfalls as your fellow women in your response.
Ma-Hu
Gloria Higgins - you should keep yourself better informed, and I am surprised that you are ignorant of the facts, especially since you are an 'educator'. All research has shown that what you say is not true. What you claim is, if true, merely anecdotal, and therefore scientifically useless.
dan
Whether women talk to much at meetings or not is NOT this dithering incoherent codgerers place to say.
Resign ASAP please Mori no one needs to hear the drivel that comes out of your mouth anymore.
NOMINATION
So that is another reason he should get the boot. He was a lousy short-term prime minister too and had an 8% approval rating before he left. How about giving the Olympic chief position to someone that has actually participated in the Olympics and knows the ins and outs of it instead of a has-been politician whose only sports experience is playing rugby in college over 60 years ago?