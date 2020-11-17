More than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases reported in Japan for 1st time

People walk along an underpass in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japan reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the first time since the outbreak of the virus, with Tokyo also confirming a daily record in what experts say could be the third wave of the pandemic in the country.

Prior to Wednesday, record daily coronavirus cases in Japan were reported for three consecutive days through Saturday, with the figure hitting 1,737 on that day. On Wednesday, the figure was 2,195.

Tokyo logged 493 new coronavirus cases, with the metropolitan government planning to raise its virus alert to the highest level amid a resurgence, local government sources said.

The figure exceeds the previous high of 472 logged in Tokyo on Aug 1.

By age group, the most cases were people in their 20s (123), followed by 92 in their 30s and 89 in their 40s. The number is the result of 1,292 tests conducted on Nov 15.

The highest alert out of four levels that infections "are spreading," upgraded from the current warning that infections "are starting to spread," is expected to be announced on Thursday based on an analysis of the situation by a panel of experts, the sources said.

The metropolitan government had lowered the alert on Sept. 10 from the highest to the current level.

The capital has seen more than 35,000 cases of coronavirus infections so far. In the week to Tuesday, the average daily number of new infections stood at 309.9, nearing the level seen in early August, when Tokyo saw a peak of daily cases at 472.

Among those hospitalized, 39 have developed serious symptoms, according to the local government.

Hokkaido, which reported 233 cases, has asked residents of its capital Sapporo to stay home after days of record infections in the region.

Other prefectures which reported high numbers were Osaka (273), Kanagawa (226), Aichi (141), Saitama (126), Hyogo (103), Shizuoka (87), Chiba (66), Okinawa (41) and Ibaraki (39).

Twelve coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

