More than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases reported in Japan for 1st time

Japan reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the first time since the outbreak of the virus, with Tokyo also confirming a daily record in what experts say could be the third wave of the pandemic in the country.
Prior to Wednesday, record daily coronavirus cases in Japan were reported for three consecutive days through Saturday, with the figure hitting 1,737 on that day. On Wednesday, the figure was 2,195.
Tokyo logged 493 new coronavirus cases, with the metropolitan government planning to raise its virus alert to the highest level amid a resurgence, local government sources said.
The figure exceeds the previous high of 472 logged in Tokyo on Aug 1.
By age group, the most cases were people in their 20s (123), followed by 92 in their 30s and 89 in their 40s. The number is the result of 1,292 tests conducted on Nov 15.
The highest alert out of four levels that infections "are spreading," upgraded from the current warning that infections "are starting to spread," is expected to be announced on Thursday based on an analysis of the situation by a panel of experts, the sources said.
The metropolitan government had lowered the alert on Sept. 10 from the highest to the current level.
The capital has seen more than 35,000 cases of coronavirus infections so far. In the week to Tuesday, the average daily number of new infections stood at 309.9, nearing the level seen in early August, when Tokyo saw a peak of daily cases at 472.
Among those hospitalized, 39 have developed serious symptoms, according to the local government.
Hokkaido, which reported 233 cases, has asked residents of its capital Sapporo to stay home after days of record infections in the region.
Other prefectures which reported high numbers were Osaka (273), Kanagawa (226), Aichi (141), Saitama (126), Hyogo (103), Shizuoka (87), Chiba (66), Okinawa (41) and Ibaraki (39).
Twelve coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
60 Comments
Login to comment
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Uh-oh! Buckle up, or then again don't bother, do what you like.
garth
Now that the IOC's Bach is on his way home they can start releasing more realistic figures.
Larr Flint
Don't worry the government has measures to handle the pandemic. Mostly young people got infected as probably they don't want to go to school or work. Don't count on second lockdown as it won't come, we need to protect Nikkei225.
Wash you hands and wear masks that will help!
nonu6976
as long as my gym remains open.
Monty
This increase happens because of the cold season...you can see the same thing in Europe now.
And this increase happens because the people are getting less careful with their personal preventions. I am talking here especially to the “Mask-deniers”.
And this increase happens because of the good news about the upcoming vaccine.
People are getting tired of Covid and all the restrictions, and they are getting more and more careless.
But I understand that.
Me too, I am getting tired of this BS Virus, but a little bit more patience is required.
I am really looking forward to the upcoming Vaccine and that the world is going back to normal.
But until then, I will continue with my best personal preventions:
Wearing mask everywhere I am and go, wash my hands regular, use always hand sanitizers and keep social distance where it is possible...
sakurasuki
Alert, then what? Go To Travel still ongoing right. people still do their daily live just like nothing happen.
nonu6976
what happened to the 60,000 tests per day capacity increase that was announced about 3 weeks ago?
Reckless
Stock up on masks!
Zoroto
Yes, 4 died. I have no idea why that isn't reported. NHK does.
klausdorth
I strongly assume some posters switched to sarcasm mode when writing their comments. 493 out of less than 2.000 tests conducted. Doesn't sound good at all.
Martini
@Monty: In many EU countries (where they test 50-100x more than Japan by the way) corona figures have been significantly going down for a week now, because the governments are not actively telling people to go travel or go to restaurants on a discount.
You keep downplaying the virus and blame it all on the weather, there seems to be no critical thought about the Japanese government in your mind, just to the weather and some people "getting tired of this BS virus, like yourself". Fairly strange, I must say, but hey, blissful "the government is here to protect me"-ideas you have at least probably make you sleep a little better at night than me.
AG
Wonder it the Go To Campaign will remain active.
If so its like the government is throwing gasoline into the fire instead of stopping it.
Hope the common citizen starts taking this virus seriously, unlike the government is doing.
NipponGlory
i am fully confident these numbers will reverse back into a down trend soon due to peoples smart attitude and sensible actions regarding social distance here.
Monty
@Martini
You keep downplaying the virus and blame it all on the weather
Do you read my post???
I mentioned more points than only the weather!
And...if I am downplaying the Virus, I would not do all my personal preventions like I mentioned in my post.
So please read a comment completely and careful before you answer....Thanks!
Martini
@NipponGlory were you similarly "fully confident" a month ago? What changed?
Tokyo-m
Go to Travel!
Stay Home!
Go to Eat!
Stay Home!
Go to Travel!
Stay Home!
Got to love the clear messages we get from the government.
garth
@NipponGlory
peoples' smart attitude and sensible actions regarding social distance here.
What social distancing? Don't you ever go out into town? Or perhaps you're being sarcastic?
GenHXZ
Whats does 'highest alert out of four levels' actually mean? Are we going to see Rainbow bridge lit up in a nice romantic red color for a night? Is testing going to be ramped up and GoTo Spreadu campaigns be halted? Where are the main clusters from this increase coming from? Travel, restaurants, workplaces, schools, Uguisudani? Reading 'news' in these recent years turns people like me completey cynical. Headline, click, headline repeated a few times, ad revenue. Bye. Cynicalus Maximus !
Zoroto
Yes.
No.
Fanch
To be fair you can only get tested in Japan if you have strong symptoms so no wonder the ratio is high. Other countries tend to test a larger asymptomatic population.
TigersTokyoDome
38% positive results of the sampled tests is pretty shocking.
Absolutely not. Compared to the rest of the world Japan has no issues wearing masks. This result is no thanks to the go-to campaign and the failure for mass track & trace testing. Plus allowing Japanese businessmen to travel as they please.
Absolutely no issues with mask hygiene in this country.
Martini
@Fanch
There is nothing to be fair about; if there is no free testing and people with very mild symptoms might not wanna get or cannot get tested in Japan (because they don't have the right symptoms, because of social pressure or because it is expensive, or a mix of these) - and most people have mild or no symptoms - then you miss our on a lot of important data.
Zoroto
Track and trace falls apart once the case count goes up. Singapore managed it even with daily case counts over 1000, but most of the infections were extremely localized in foreign worker dorms. That's probably not the case for Tokyo, even if they do try to blame the foreigners.
didou
JT, please stop linking results with the number of tests 3 days before. This makes no sense.
Is that an official announcement by the Tokyo Metropolitan office, ie Ms Koike, or your own deduction ? Where are the figures of tests coming from ?
This results in a 36.4% positive rate, never seen before. Impossible.
Tokyo positive rate is around 6% now. Peaking up to 36% in just a day is not realistic at all.
On Monday 16th, you published the following
This was a 4.4% positive rate.
How do you explain such variation in the positive rate ? such a discrepancy.
didou
In my above post, should have written
This results in a 38.1% positive rate, never seen before. Impossible.
TigersTokyoDome
didou, the discrepancy is due to the sampling of test cases. The health ministry gets to decide the number.
You are correct that the pattern makes no sense but that is down to the hidden truth.
And the 3 days is the time it takes to collate the results. So today's cases actually refers to the same date as the testing - 15th November.
Zoroto
This is how they report it officially. But you are right, undoubtedly the testing numbers are actually from the previous day, otherwise the variation makes no sense, i.e. If they were really from 3 days ago, the lowest numbers would be consistently Wednesday and Thursday, but it's been consistently Sunday and Monday.
Martini
@Didou
It seems strange indeed, but these are the official numbers (see their link in the article) from the local government, it takes 3 days to process in Japan (I guess because of fax systems...) and Sunday there is less testing (15th Nov) as many clinics are cloned, that's why the rate is always higher for Sunday, on average for the week it's around 6%.
Martini
Closed**
Zoroto
Sorry for the double post... also note this is a largely a Tokyo thing. Other prefectures, e.g. Hokkaido, don't have this huge variation.
Goodlucktoyou
Every single person he came into contact with, their families, work colleagues, taxi drivers, hotel workers and their families, friends must immediately be on 2 week lockdown with testing. Every object he touched must be destroyed.
Fanch
@martini that was my point...
Takara
didou
they are manipulating numbers. It's impossible to have over 300 infected from 1000tests and than pretty similar number (plus minus 70 is nothing in population of millions) from from 5000 or 6000test. It's simple impossible. Now I think we got more likely the real number almost 500 from almost 1300 test.
didou
@ everyone above
Thanks.
I understand well the way to report, but recently, none of the J-press I read do write the number of tests. That is why I am wondering if this is an official figure and announcement today from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, or just JapanToday that adds the number of tests in the article. I believe the latest is true.
Reporting must have a consistency otherwise the lack of trust (already done) can only keep increasing
Spitfire
Last week SmithinJapan was projecting rates of 600-a-day.......seem he or she could be right.
i@n
I assume you're new here.
Number of tests is included now because before posters asked everyday about it.
And you can check the source if the tests are indeed from 3 days before and other pertinent data
fxgai
1300 tests and almost 500 infections, versus other days with 6000 tests and lower numbers of infections.
What gives there? Was there a big focus on certain clusters in the test results released today?
smartacus
I wish the government would tell us where these cases were detected, whether the infection route can be traced or not. Are they clusters, for example? The high number of people infected who are in their 20s and 30s seem to me to mean nightlife…bars, live houses and cheap restaurants. This age group probably does not watch the news on TV or online, and so may not heed government warnings.
I don’t think the trains are dangerous. They are ventilated and 99% of passengers on my line have worn masks for the last 8 months, and they tend not to talk to each other anyway.
I desperately don’t want to see the economy shut down like in other countries, but like so many others, all I can do is practice the three Cs.
Also, I don’t think the Go To Travel campaign is so bad; however, I would limit it to travel within one’s own prefecture.
Reckless
What you are seeing is the result of a paternalistic political and medical establishment that is steering the narrative to an image that everything is under control. They know that most people with mild symptoms will be okay based on the situation so they want them to stay at home as opposed to coming to the hospital or testing clinic which may spread the virus further. It seems to have worked so far, but I personally think that the GoTo Campaign blew that strategy up.
Ah_so
@Takara - I think that you have a rather different definition of the word "impossible" to the one I have. It clearly is not impossible. Only a positive rate higher than 100% is impossible.
What you are left with is plenty of scope to explain the variability, such as who gets tested and whether they are displaying symptoms at the time of testing.
quercetum
They’re not used to thinking critically or evaluating their elders.
Zoroto
That number is on the Tokyo government website. Typically around 60% cannot be traced.
NickK
All these whiners here failed at claiming that Japan is hiding the figures back in March, and they are doing it again! Because they failed to analyze how Japan was doing different from the US and Europe, it took a while until people realized that wearing masks and 3Cs were the most effective solutions democratic countries can do. They should be held accountable for that.
smithinjapan
When the "highest alert" is just a term and has absolutely no bearing on how life is carried out, and no laws implemented to try and further stop the spread, and in fact when the government is AS WE SPEAK talking about opening the doors to tourists and restarting tourism, and still pushing the Olympics and the Go To Campaign, it means zero. They may as well have said the virus is over. Seriously, what does the "highest alert" entail that the other levels did not? And what happens when the numbers keep going up? Super-highest alert? They going to start forming panels to talk about it? Wake me up when they actually DO something, because I need a good, long sleep.
Do the hustle
1300 tests with 500 positive results? That’s 45% of tests returned positive. Does this mean that nearly half of Tokyo are carrying the virus?
marcelito
Now that the IOC's Bach is on his way home they can start releasing more realistic figures.
Pigs will fly.....Tokyo still tests a piddly few thousand a day, whilst 3rd world backwaters test many times more. If almost 500 positive s were a result of 1292 tests conducted on Nov 15" ...you are looking at 40% to 50% rate. Unprecedented.....no wonder LDP doesn't wanna test more. If true figures were revealed , countries like Aus / NZ etc will tell Japan where to stick the Games.
Ah_so
No. It means that of the 1,292 tests of people showing the symptoms of COVID-19, nearly 500 were confirmed to be carrying the virus.
I imagine that the 1,292 contains a significant proportion of those in Tokyo that had newly developed symptoms.
marcelito
what happened to the 60,000 tests per day capacity increase that was announced about 3 weeks ago?
Just a PR hot air bubble like most of J govt " response announcements" .. waiting for our resident LDP wisdomspeaking poster to tell us how Japan is more successful than everyone else at handling the virus.
Crickets.....
i@n
At least some people are consistent, they still say numbers are manipulated even if it's going up.
Usually it's just manipulated when going down and I told you so when going up.
Mr Kipling
Numbers are trending in the wrong direction but a little perspective is always good.
493 case in Tokyo vs 598 DEATHS daily in the UK.
I know where I’d rather be living!
kurisupisu
The numbers will continue to rise and with the premise of a long weekend next week, then more people will be on the road as I will be next week...
xamurai
Why are there people here contemplating that cases will soar higher because of the three-day long weekend? Guys, can that be worse than people commuting on trains because of work?
i@n
Maybe I missed it but I was waiting for questions of whether it's connected with the recent sport event, seems people forgot about it completely
blahblah222
Tokyo can raise alerts all it wants, but it have no legal authority to do anything.
The national government will do nothing as it is focused on the Olympics, special interest groups, and of course maximizing profits for Dentsu by funneling billions of tax dollars to them.
Either way, the reported cases will cap soon as Tokyo only tests around 5000-6000 a day.
Slayer
Raise that figure x10 that’s probably more realistic.
tamanegi
Lots of masks off here in balmy Osaka today. Izakayas near my local station look packed this evening.
Matt Carter
But how many people are dying from it?
The numbers may be going up, but deaths aren’t!
Matt Carter
Stop testing!
noriahojanen
To date nearly 40 million have participated in GOTO travel campaigns; of which 155 have tested positive. No urgent reason to suspend it.
u_s__reamer
This virus is starting to really get up people's noses. Social isolation is the safest way to avoid infection until we get that jab. Front-line and essential workers are the heroes who every day put their lives on the line to prevent social collapse. In the post-Covid world their courage and effort must be acknowledged and rewarded by society.
James
Govid campaign is working well i see.
spinningplates
It must be criminal for the Government to have known (and we all new this was happening, let's not pretend) this was going to happen and yet still encourage
'GO TO...whatever'?
Deliberately subjecting the population to the pandemic when it is common knowledge re-infection can happen chasing the failed 'Swiss Herd model'.
Alan
Just as the UK , everything was ticking along nicely until all the students were allowed to return to university.
Japan made a bad decision allowing thousands of students to arrive on its shores.
There are people who haven't seen their loved ones for months yet still denied entry .
Sometimes governments are their own worst enemy , as the UK has found out.