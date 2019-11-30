More than 70,000 walk along Inui road at Imperial Palace

More than 70,000 people on Saturday walked along the Imperial Palace's Inui-dori (road) to enjoy the late autumn foliage.

By 3 p.m., more than 71,500 people had walked along the 750-meter-long road, palace officials said. About 3,000 people were already lined up from early morning, so the gate was opened 15 minutes ahead of time, at 8:45 a.m.

Visitors to observe the exteriors of Daijokyu, a cluster of some 30 buildings built in the East Gardens for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement rite, known as the Daijosai.

Inui-dori will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until Dec 8. It runs from Sakashita gate to the Inui gate, and is open to the public twice a year – during cherry blossom season and in autumn. The closest entry point is Tokyo Station.

Admission is free.

