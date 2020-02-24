Mother, adult son found dead in apartment

The bodies of a 57-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son have been found in an apartment in Osaka Prefecture's Yao City, police said, adding they appeared to have been dead for about a month.

According to police, the resident of the apartment, Kayoko Koga, and her son Mikio Morita, whose address is unknown, were found by a nursing care worker at around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The apartment's water and gas had been shut off, and there was little money found on either body.

Police said autopsies will be performed to determine whether the deaths occurred from starvation or sickness. There were no noticeable injuries on the bodies when they were found lying on a futon and bed in the same room. The front door was unlocked. There was very little food in the refrigerator.

Koga, who was receiving welfare, lived alone. She last collected welfare in December. Police said she had a chronic illness and required nursing care due to her inability to walk.

While both bodies were found a month after their death, Koga’s body had reportedly has been decomposing longer. The nursing care worker last visited the apartment in mid-February, but there was no response from Koga at the time.

