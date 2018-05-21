Mother backing car out of garage hits and kills 2-year-old son

A two-year-old boy died after being hit by a car as his mother was backing it out of the garage at the family’s home in Numata City, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at 10 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the 37-year-old woman was backing out of the garage to take her son to the park to play when she hit the boy, Kazuma Uehara. He was taken to hospital with a severe head injury and died about 90 minutes later.

Police said the mother told them she was unaware that her son was behind the vehicle and that she thought he was waiting at the side to get into the car.

