Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mother backing car out of garage hits and kills 2-year-old son

2 Comments
GUNMA

A two-year-old boy died after being hit by a car as his mother was backing it out of the garage at the family’s home in Numata City, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at 10 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the 37-year-old woman was backing out of the garage to take her son to the park to play when she hit the boy, Kazuma Uehara. He was taken to hospital with a severe head injury and died about 90 minutes later.

Police said the mother told them she was unaware that her son was behind the vehicle and that she thought he was waiting at the side to get into the car.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Gross negligent parenting. Again.

Would it really have been so difficult for the mother to put her son in the car with her?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What a tragedy, but I'm always baffled by why any parent would put there car in motion while their child is outside. Is it not possible to buckle in your child before you get behind the wheel?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo