Mother drowns after jumping into sea to save son

A 51-year-old woman drowned on Sunday afternoon off the coast in Oarai, Ibaraki, after she jumped into the sea to help her 12-year-old son who had fallen into the water.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. The woman and her son were walking along a rocky stretch of the coast when the boy was hit by a wave and fell into the water, Sankei Shimbun reported. The mother jumped in to help her son, but got into difficulties and went under.

The boy survived by eventually managing to reach the shore by himself.

A passerby called 119 to report that a woman had jumped into the sea after a boy. A rescue team arrived at the site and found the mother's body about 20 minutes later. The woman, identified as Akemi Ozeki, was taken to hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest but was pronounced dead soon after arrival. The boy was also taken to hospital but his life is not in danger, police said.

The area where the incident took place is close to Oaraiisosaki Shrine, a local sightseeing spot. The two, who live in Mito, are believed to have visited the area as tourists.

Local weather bureau officials said the waves were about 1.5 meters high at the time of the incident.

