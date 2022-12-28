Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Mother, holding 2 children, jumps off platform into path of train; all 3 dead

6 Comments
SAITAMA

A woman, holding her two young children, jumped off a platform into the path of a train at JR Kita-Toda Station in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday. All three died in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to JR East officials and police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on the Saikyo Line, Kyodo News reported. A station employee called police to say that a woman and two children had been hit by a train after jumping onto the tracks. Several commuters on the platform also witnessed the incident, police said.

Witnesses told police that there was nothing unusual about the woman's behavior until the train approached the station. Then she suddenly held her children by their arms and jumped off the platform.

Police said the woman, 37, and her children — an eight-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy — were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. They lived in Saitama City.

JR East said train services were suspended until around 12:20 p.m.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

Good grief

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

It not sad or tragic,it just a symptom of Japanese society failure

We can't determine that until we know why she did this. Until then, it is really hard and sad for me to wake up to this type of news especially since I have kids the same age.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The daily family murders just keep rolling along.

-7 ( +2 / -9 )

With mental health treatment in Japan still in the Dark Ages, we can expect more of this sort of thing for years to come.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

This is present Japan.

LDP government prioritize to benefit large corporations or to buy costly weapons from US, they have no interest safety or life of general public at all.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

A daily occurrence and it's avoidable with proper mental health care systems. It's tragic that this happens almost on a daily basis here in Japan with no real care from the Japanese Government or the general public.

A Mother grabs her children and jumps in front of train.

We need to find out why so we can set up systems to stop this from happening again and again.

What is the root of the problem?

Let the meetings begin.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

