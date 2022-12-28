Mother, holding 2 children, jumps off platform into path of train; all 3 dead

A woman, holding her two young children, jumped off a platform into the path of a train at JR Kita-Toda Station in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday. All three died in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to JR East officials and police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on the Saikyo Line, Kyodo News reported. A station employee called police to say that a woman and two children had been hit by a train after jumping onto the tracks. Several commuters on the platform also witnessed the incident, police said.

Witnesses told police that there was nothing unusual about the woman's behavior until the train approached the station. Then she suddenly held her children by their arms and jumped off the platform.

Police said the woman, 37, and her children — an eight-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy — were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. They lived in Saitama City.

JR East said train services were suspended until around 12:20 p.m.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today