Motorcyclist, 2 pedestrians killed in accident

A man riding a large motorcycle ran into two pedestrians in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday night. The motorcyclist and the two pedestrians — a man and a woman — were all killed.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on National Route 134, Fuji TV reported. Witnesses said the motorbike, which appeared to be speeding, hit the man, 49, and woman, 55, as they were crossing a street. The 38-year-old man riding the bike was flung several meters by the impact and hit a car.

All three were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead early Friday morning. The driver of the car was not injured.

