national

Motorcyclist, 2 pedestrians killed in accident

6 Comments
KANAGAWA

A man riding a large motorcycle ran into two pedestrians in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday night. The motorcyclist and the two pedestrians — a man and a woman — were all killed.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on National Route 134, Fuji TV reported. Witnesses said the motorbike, which appeared to be speeding, hit the man, 49, and woman, 55, as they were crossing a street. The 38-year-old man riding the bike was flung several meters by the impact and hit a car.

All three were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead early Friday morning. The driver of the car was not injured.

And still the carnage continues. Japan needs to shift emphasis on its roads and introduce proper pavements, separate cycle lanes (not just a bit of paint), speed bumps and other traffic calming measures. Drivers who speed should know that they'll be caught on camera and lose their licence.

No mention of whether they were crossing at a marked pedestrian crossing, an intersection with traffic lights or simply darting across the road.

And still the carnage continues. Japan needs to shift emphasis on its roads and introduce proper pavements, separate cycle lanes

And what difference would that have made here?

Pedestrians and a Motorcycle!

No bicycles involved!

Personally, I never trust anything that has less than three wheels and even more I distrust the ones who even consider ever using such a device.

story updated and no thank you from you guys....naisu... :)

yes and my comment is...gone...exactly as expected...as i have said censorship at its best...so childish :)

