Mount Fuji to expand voluntary fee to include all visitors, not just climbers

The Mount Fuji World Cultural Heritage Council has decided to ask all people who visit the iconic mountain to pay a voluntary 1,000 yen fee, even if they do not plan to climb it.
Previously, the voluntary fee was collected from climbers who set off toward the summit from the 3,776-meter-high mountain’s 5th station, which is about half way up and accessible by cars and buses. The new policy will apply to all visitors who go past one of four 5th station points at the start of each hiking trail.
If the proposal is officially approved at a meeting on March 19, it will be implemented this summer. Payment of the fee will remain voluntary. The donations are used to preserve the environment, clean up trash and boost safety measures for climbers on the mountain which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2014.
According to data provided by Shizuoka Prefecture, the amount collected from climbers last year was 56.6 million yen on the Shizuoka side, with 50% of all hikers paying the fee. On the Yamanashi side, about 87.8 million yen was collected from 60% of the hikers who paid the fee.© Japan Today
browny1
If they are truly serious about "expanding the fee", just make it obligatory. No fee, No climb.
Pathetic that only about half of climbers see fit to financially support the maintenance of a world heritage site that they obviously want to use.
￥1,000 - a coupla coffees and a donut. Ketchiiiii!
Brian Wheway
64.4 million yen thats quite a lot, and how much more do they intend to collect? it there any accounts/receipts to say where and what that money has been spent on? has ALL of the money go into looking after the maintenance and up keep of the mountain? will any surplus yen go into the local government coffers? The payment was voluntary last year but how much was it?
ClippetyClop
Would be nice if the mods occasionally thanked us for highlighting their errors after they amend the article & delete our posts :)
For a start, the people who stay in the Yamagoya huts should be exempt from the fee. They already pay 9000 yen a night for a coffin-sized futon space and some miserable miso soup. The Kumiais that own parts of the hill should cover it. And some of the money collected should be spent training the people who work on the mountain some basic manners.
I suspect we may also see a hefty increase in hikers scrambling up the scree to avoid the toll gate.