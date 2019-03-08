Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Climbers make their way up Mount Fuji. Photo: WIKIPEDIA
national

Mount Fuji to expand voluntary visitor fee to include all climbers

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

The Mount Fuji World Cultural Heritage Council has decided to ask all people who visit the iconic mountain to pay a voluntary 1,000 yen fee, even if they do not plan to climb it.

Previously, the voluntary fee was collected from climbers who set off toward the summit from the 3,776-meter-high mountain’s 5th station, which is about half way up and accessible by cars and buses. The new policy will apply to all visitors who go past one of four 5th station points at the start of each hiking trail. 

If the proposal is officially approved at a meeting on March 19, it will be implemented this summer. Payment of the fee will remain voluntary. The donations are used to preserve the environment, clean up trash and boost safety measures for climbers on the mountain which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2014. 

According to data provided by Shizuoka Prefecture, the amount collected from climbers last year was 56.6 million yen on the Shizuoka side, with 50% of all hikers paying the fee. On the Yamanashi side, about 7.8 million yen was collected from 60% of the hikers who paid the fee.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Dot.school: The Tokyo-Based Weekend School That Is All About Borderless Learning

Savvy Tokyo

Work

This Website is Giving Away Copies of Successful Job Applications to College Students

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Work

New Elementary School English Curriculum for 2020 Rolling Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Castles

Obi Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Explore

A Guide to Hiking the Kumano Kodo Iseji Route in Mie, Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo