Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Murakami's latest book given 'indecent' rating in Hong Kong

3 Comments
HONG KONG

The latest work by Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami had been banned from Hong Kong's annual book fair after it was deemed "indecent" material by the Obscene Articles Tribunal, local media report.

"Killing Commendatore," a multivolume work that went on sale last year, has been temporarily classified as "Class II -- indecent materials," along with a pornographic magazine, according to a notice issued by the tribunal last week.

Moreover, the classification means the book can now only be sold in bookstores after being wrapped with a warning sticker attached.

Print articles are subject to the tribunal's three-tier classification. Class I articles are suitable for all ages, Class II articles are deemed indecent and not to be sold to people under 18 of age, while Class III articles are deemed obscene and banned for sale.

No reasons were given for the novel's indecent classification. The book tells the story of a 36-year-old portrait painter who lives on a mountain after his wife seeks a divorce, and depicts strange incidents happening around him.

Although other novels by Murakami also contained explicit sexual scenes, only "Killing Commendatore" was given an indecent classification by the tribunal, which is led by a magistrate and at least two adjudicators under the judiciary.

During a massive occupation protest in 2014, Murakami sent a message of encouragement to Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, who staged a 79-day demonstration against what was said to be an undemocratic election reform plan China had drafted for Hong Kong.

The weeklong book fair runs through Tuesday.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

The book tells the story of a 36-year-old portrait painter who lives on a mountain after his wife seeks a divorce, and depicts strange incidents happening around him.

I wonder if this is because he spends his day listening to jazz records?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

HK doesn't produce cat iii movies these days like in the 80s/90s. Anyway, Still yet to see his short adaptation 'Burning', no eng sub yet, His 'Hear the Wind Sing' was alright but gives us household lesson how to dry your wet clothes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

During a massive occupation protest in 2014, Murakami sent a message of encouragement to Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, who staged a 79-day demonstration against what was said to be an undemocratic election reform plan China had drafted for Hong Kong.

There's the reason why.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo