Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
national

Museums across Japan join forces to restore exhibits damaged during July floods

0 Comments
By Connie Sceaphierde, grape Japan
TOKYO

A number of museums from across Japan are joining forces to support the rescue of a number of specimens that were damaged during the heavy rain and floods experienced earlier this year in Kumamoto Prefecture.

The Hitoyoshi Castle History Museum located in Hitoyoshi city, Kumamoto, is one of many venues that suffered damage from the torrential rain that hit western Japan in July. Floods caused by the bursting of the Kuma River has led to a large amount of waterlogged damage to specimens and exhibits of the museum.

The museum houses a specimen of plants collected by the author of the Nanhi Botanical Journal”, Kanjiro Maehara (1890-1975), who documented a number of plants and foliage unique to southern Kyushu – some of which are no longer in existence – in the magazine. The Nanhi Botanical Journal, which focuses on the history of plant research in Southern Kyushu is considered an important document that illustrates the evolution of plant forms in the area. The Journal is available to the public at the National Diet Library.

Unfortunately much of the collection of plant specimens were submerged during the flooding, and if not dried and cleaned immediately the water damage will lead to the development of rot and mold and therefore jeopardize the value of the specimens.

specimen.jpg

With damage to more than 30,000 pieces, the city of Hitoyoshi and the Kumamoto prefectural museum network centre contacted natural history-related organizations nationwide and requested cooperation to help carry out quick preservation processing to prevent any further damage.

In response, the National Science Museum, Iwate Prefectural Museum and the West Japan Natural History Museum Network, which were responsible for restoration to damaged pieces during the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake, have come together to coordinate with the Hitoyoshi Castle History Museum and similar institutes across the country to work on the repair of the water-damaged specimens.

This system means that restoration efforts, which is difficult to attain locally due to the measures put in place to prevent new coronavirus cases arising in the area, can be distributed to related organisations nationwide to ensure a quick and successful outcome. After restoration, each specimen will be returned to Hitoyoshi Castle History Museum and will be once again preserved as an important natural history documentation of the area.

Involved in the project are 38 individual research, history and scientific organizations, such as the National Museum of Science and Nature and the Tokyo Metropolitan University. A full list of the organisations and institutes involved can be found on this press release from the National Museum of Nature and Science.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Photographer’s gorgeous solo train ride video has people thinking it’s an anime world

-- Duo of train conductors in Japan sync up for idol dance during safety check

-- Stuck-at-home travelers turn to virtual trips during the summer months of the pandemic

© grape Japan

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo