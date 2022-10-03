N Korea fires missile toward the east; Japan issues alert for Hokkaido, Aomori

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The Japanese government warned citizens in Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea.
The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
6 Comments
Login to comment
Aly Rustom
again? what does fat boy kim want? attention?
Yubaru
Article needs updating, evidently it's 3 now, if the news sites are to be believed!
stormcrow
One of my Japanese students asked me a question the other day: Who is crazier, Putin or Kim Jung Un?
My reply: I honestly don't know. Not too long ago I'd have said Putin, but now I'm not so sure.
commanteer
Way too much is made of these missile tests. Where else is he going send them? East into China? The Sea of Japan is the largest body of water NK has access to, so obviously missile tests will be in that direction. Of course, we have to keep a watch on him, but these articles seem aimed at stirring fear.
Belrick
NK knows that Japan will do nothing as usual except speak very sternly.
TokyoJoe
That won't help if it's a nuke. Japan needs to be shooting these down routinely just to test it's tech.
wallace
Kim and his toys.
dagon
Agreed. The best response would be to use Kim's missiles as a laboratory for ABM tech. Interceptors , lasers, CIWS. Make something out of Kim's mottainai demonstration of rocketry.