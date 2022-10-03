Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A TV shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System on Tuesday morning. The words read "Missile passed. Missile passed." Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

N Korea fires missile toward the east; Japan issues alert for Hokkaido, Aomori

6 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Japanese government warned citizens in Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea.

The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.

6 Comments
again? what does fat boy kim want? attention?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Article needs updating, evidently it's 3 now, if the news sites are to be believed!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

One of my Japanese students asked me a question the other day: Who is crazier, Putin or Kim Jung Un?

My reply: I honestly don't know. Not too long ago I'd have said Putin, but now I'm not so sure.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Way too much is made of these missile tests. Where else is he going send them? East into China? The Sea of Japan is the largest body of water NK has access to, so obviously missile tests will be in that direction. Of course, we have to keep a watch on him, but these articles seem aimed at stirring fear.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

NK knows that Japan will do nothing as usual except speak very sternly.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The Japanese government warned citizens in Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures to take cover.

That won't help if it's a nuke. Japan needs to be shooting these down routinely just to test it's tech.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kim and his toys.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan needs to be shooting these down routinely just to test it's tech.

Agreed. The best response would be to use Kim's missiles as a laboratory for ABM tech. Interceptors , lasers, CIWS. Make something out of Kim's mottainai demonstration of rocketry.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

