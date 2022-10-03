N Korea fires missile toward the east; Japan issues alert for Hokkaido, Aomori

A TV shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System on Tuesday morning. The words read "Missile passed. Missile passed."

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Japanese government warned citizens in Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea.

The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.