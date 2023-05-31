North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

North Korea said Wednesday that its attempt to launch the country’s first spy satellite has failed.
In a statement published on state media, North Korea said a rocket carrying the spy satellite crashed into waters off the Korean Peninsula’s western coast after it lost thrust following the separation of its first and second stages.
It said scientists were examining the cause of the failure.
The rocket was launched about 6:30 a.m. from the North’s northwestern Tongchang-ri area, where the country’s main space launch center is located, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said the rocket had “an abnormal flight” before it fell in the waters.
Following the launch, the South Korean capital of Seoul issued alerts over public speakers and cellphone text messages telling residents to prepare for evacuation. But there were no reports of damages or major disruption and Seoul later lifted the alert.
The Japanese government activated a missile warning system for its Okinawa prefecture in southwestern Japan, believed to be in the path of the rocket.
"Please evacuate into buildings or underground,” the alert said. Authorities later lifted the calls for evacuation.
Japan’s coast guard said Monday that North Korea informed it of a plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11. Japan’s defense minister had ordered its forces to shoot down the satellite or debris, if any entered Japanese territory.
A satellite launch by North Korea is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban the country from using ballistic technology because it’s regarded as a cover for missile tests.
Ri Pyong Chol, a top North Korean official and close associate of leader Kim Jong Un, had said on Tuesday that North Korea was compelled to secure “a reliable reconnaissance and information" system because of what it said were escalating security threats by the United States and its allies. He said the North would launch a spy satellite in June.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether a North Korean spy satellite would significantly bolster its defenses. The satellite disclosed in the country's state-run media didn’t appear to be sophisticated enough to produce high-resolution imagery. But some experts note that it is still likely capable of detecting troop movements and big targets, such as warships and warplanes.
Recent commercial satellite imagery of the North’s main rocket launch center in the northwest showed active construction activities indicating that North Korea plans to launch more than one satellite, however.
And in his statement Tuesday, Ri said the country it would be testing “various reconnaissance means."
He said those surveillance assets are tasked with “tracking, monitoring, discriminating, controlling" and responding, both in advance and real time, to moves by the United States and its allies.
With three to five spy satellites, North Korea could build a space-based surveillance system that allows it to monitor the Korean Peninsula in near real-time, according to Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.
During his visit to the country’s aerospace agency earlier this month, Kim emphasized the strategic significance a spy satellite could have in North Korea's standoff with the United States and South Korea.
The satellite is one several high-tech weapons systems that Kim has publicly vowed to introduce in recent years. Other weapons he has pledged to develop include a multi-warhead missile, a nuclear submarine, a solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile and a hypersonic missile.
Denuclearization talks with the U.S. have been stalled since early 2019. In the meantime, Kim has focused on expanding his nuclear and missile arsenals in what experts say is an attempt to wrest concessions from Washington and Seoul. Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests, many of them involving nuclear-capable weapons targeting the U.S. mainland, South Korea and Japan.
North Korea says its testing activities are self-defense measures meant to respond to expanded military drills between Washington and Seoul that it views as invasion rehearsals. U.S. and South Korean officials say their drills are defensive and they’ve bolstered them to cope with growing nuclear threats by North Korea.
The U.N. imposed economic sanctions on North Korea over its previous satellite launches, which it views as covers for testing its long-range missiles. China and Russia, permanent members of the U.N. council who are now locked in confrontations with the U.S., already blocked attempts to toughen sanctions over Pyongyang’s recent ballistic missile tests.
Before Tuesday’s launch, both South Korea and Japan said such a move would undermine regional peace. The South Korean Foreign Ministry warned that North Korea would face consequences.
After repeated failures, North Korea successfully put its first satellite into orbit in 2012, and the second one in 2016. The government said both are Earth-observation satellites launched under its peaceful space development program, but many foreign experts believed both were developed to spy on rivals.
Observers say there has been no evidence that the satellites have ever transmitted imagery back to North Korea's missile technology. But North Korea will likely avoid fresh U.N. sanctions this time because
Associated Press writers Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
10 Comments
thepersoniamnow
North Korea having a spy satellite in orbit isn’t good news for the rest of us. May it choke on its own circuits and fall back to where it came from.
Yubaru
Yeah, rudely startled while I was taking a drink of hot coffee at 0632 by "J-Alert" telling me to take cover under ground!
(This is another story for another time, but outside of the caves, and a few shopping centers, I REALLY want to know just where these J-Alert folks expect us here in Okinawa to do, when there is no "underground" to go to)
Oh and then another "alert" at 0704 telling us that it was all clear!
JeffLee
Heard nothing here in Tokyo.
What ol' Jack Burton always says
That's moronic.
Obviously not a spy satellite as it was announced.
Defeating any incognito .
Is the US military and NATO promoting war and aggression or protecting us from it ?
Seems more rogue than anything else.
Lets be realistic and pay attention to which country has actually used weapons of mass destruction on multiple occasions.
I sincerely doubt North Korea's agenda is to be the world boss.
It's just a satellite !
And atleast they had the decency to announce It's launch.
Rocket Lees
I'm also in Tokyo. I got the alert on my smartphone via the Yahoo disaster-alert app. Flipped on the local TV news, and it was being discussed there as well.
Yubaru
Why would you? It has been blasted all over the news here in Japan over the past few days and it has always been about the launch coming towards and over Okinawa prefecture.
Japan isnt just "Tokyo" .
browny1
Yes the unstable autocrat Kim has overseen another questionable rocket launch.
But do we have to put up with all of the hysteria pumped up by govt and it's mouthpiece nhk.
The launch was / is being covered non-stop hours after with news reporters giving live interviews wearing hard hats in the street and Kishida et al giving "we gotta save as many as we can" scare-mongering style reports.
Report on it, admonish severely then get on with the day.
The most urgent news many people needed to hear this morning was about the approaching typhoon esp in Okinawa and other sudden heavy rainfall predictions for West Japan.
I'll take my chances with the momentary fly over, over a remote tiny part of Japan, but I do need important weather updates that affect us directly.
And of course the timing suits Kishida to a tee - nothing better than a possible "attack" warning to throw the media off the scandal of his son and his firing.
Jay
Let's cut to the chase here. North Korea is more than 90% economically dependent on China. Without China, there would literally be no North Korea.
These "satellites" aren't North Korean, they're Chinese.
Forget about infiltrating the users, get straight to the suppliers.
Greenstingray
Thank you North Korea! You are helping Japan to rearm. thank you!
ian
Why not prevent launches by shooting it down?
Mark
A NK spy satellite? how do we know that this was not a Chinese made and operated but disguised as N Korean?
I doubt that N K will be able to maintain this for a long time without Chinese support, technology, and cooperation.