N Korean defectors in Japan shed light on life they left behind

Photo taken on June 21 shows a North Korean defector sharing his life story with Japanese students in Osaka.

By Mutsumi Inuma

A man whose early life in North Korea was so bleak that he was prepared to be shot in the back while making a break for freedom across the Chinese border has told his story after defecting to Japan in 2017.

The man is one of many to have become involved with an Osaka-based nonprofit that addresses North Korean human rights issues.

The organization provides speaking opportunities for North Korean defectors on podcasts and other platforms, allowing them to share information about the realities of life in their insular home country.

While most attention in Japan and globally is given to North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons, Hong Kyong Ui, the 66-year-old co-leader of the NGO Free2move, wants to spark "interest in the people living there as well."

"When I woke up in the morning, my only thought was about how to get food. I never thought the country was bad," the 29-year-old defector, whose name is withheld to protect his identity, explained during a study session hosted by the nonprofit in Osaka in June.

The man was separated from his mother, a second-generation Korean born in Japan, at age six and put up for adoption. Life was difficult, and by the time he was around 10 years old, he was forced to quit school and start working cutting down trees and on farms.

After running away from home, he began working in a mine but was caught in a tunnel collapse that saw him trapped underground for two days. The aging infrastructure left behind from Japan's colonial occupation of the Korean Peninsula was often the cause of accidents.

Although he was never paid for his labor during his one year at the mine, he was fed, and that was enough, he thought.

It was South Korean television dramas that sparked his desire to see the world outside North Korea.

A friend whose father was a police officer had obtained a USB memory stick containing the forbidden shows, and the two boys would watch them together while dreaming of seeing the locations featured.

When the man learned his mother, who had returned to North Korea via a repatriation program that ran from 1959 to 1984, had fled back to Japan, he devised a plan to do the same.

The two friends crossed a shallow river on the border between North Korea and China. "Even if I was shot in the back and died, I was fine with that," he said, recalling his mindset going into the risky escape.

They hid in China and other countries for three months, finally gaining entry to Japan after securing an interview with a Japanese foreign ministry official.

While holding multiple part-time jobs, he learned Japanese at a night school and graduated from junior and senior high school. He obtained Japanese citizenship and now works full-time at a nursing care facility. "I am happy because I am paid for my work," he said. He also reunited with his mother.

Free2move was founded in March 2024. The organization holds sessions where Japanese and South Korean students, as well as other young people, study North Korean human rights issues. Opportunities to hear the unfiltered stories from North Korean defectors, who conceal their identities for fear of discrimination, are extremely valuable.

For Mao Sadatsuma, a 21-year-old university student studying Korean, it was the first time hearing a North Korean defector speak.

"I wondered why there is no pro-democracy movement in North Korea," Sadatsuma said. "It's scary that people are unable to muster that kind of defiance."

Among North Korean defectors who fled due to the hardships of North Korean life, many had originally traveled to North Korea from Japan during the postwar repatriation program.

The Japanese government generally accepts these so-called zainichi Koreans, a designation that also includes people from the South, and their spouses, as well as second- and third-generation descendants, as a humanitarian measure.

The policy is based on the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act and other laws governing the residency status of third-generation Japanese descendants and others living abroad.

According to the nongovernmental organization "Life Funds for North Korean Refugees," approximately 200 such defectors currently reside in Japan.

Following the success of the 2019-2020 South Korean television series "Crash Landing on You," which features a love story between a North Korean army officer and a South Korean heiress, popular "defector YouTubers" emerged.

"Interest in life in North Korea is growing, creating room for courageous whistleblowers to step forward," said Hong, who added that Free2move produces podcasts featuring defectors and others interested in the issue.

However, North Korea is cracking down harder on its citizens. According to a 2024 report on human rights issues in North Korea released by the South Korean Ministry of Unification, a 22-year-old man was publicly executed for watching and sharing South Korean films and music.

"Without monitoring and pressure from the international community, North Korea will become an increasingly lawless human rights zone," Hong said.

© KYODO