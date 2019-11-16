Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine attends a press conference at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) headquarters in Tokyo Wednesday. Photo: AP/Mari Yamaguchi
national

NASA chief says security needed to explore space safely

2 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

The head of NASA says that space security is necessary so that the United States, Japan and others can safely explore the moon and Mars.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine also said during his Tokyo visit that he wants to take the U.S. space partnership with Japan to a new level by stepping up cooperation by going to the moon and eventually to Mars together.

But he said that will be possible only if space is kept a safe place.

"NASA fully supports the idea of space security," he said Wednesday

Japan and the U.S. have long cooperated in space science, including the ongoing International Space Station program.

"All of our partners and allies should understand how important space is and understand that we will do what is necessary to preserve it," Bridenstine said. "And to the extent that NASA and JAXA continue to explore space, it will only be because it is secure."

On Tuesday, NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, confirmed Japan's participation in America's lunar and Mars exploration projects, including an Artemis lunar mission.

The U.S. and Japanese governments are expanding their security alliance into space amid China's growing activity.

Bridenstine said it's time to advance to the next stage — sustainable human presence on the moon, and eventually on Mars. He said he has high expectations for Japan's contribution to future missions.

Bridenstine said he is in Japan to gain Japanese support, including funding, for the manned moon mission planned for 2024.

Responding to a question about the feasibility of sending astronauts to the moon in three years, he said NASA would rather accelerate the timing to avoid the political risk of taking too long to get the program achieved.

Also Tuesday, a Japanese rocket blasted off from a JAXA launch site in southern Japan to deliver powerful new lithium-ion batteries for the space station.

The shipment should arrive at the space station Saturday for spacewalking astronauts to replace old-style batteries with new ones.

JAXA is among several organizations making periodic deliveries to the space station.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

secure? From what? More space? Spacelings?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This doesn't make sense... the whole "we need to defend ourselves, it's only for garantee safe space exploration that's why we installed nuclear heads and missile launchers on the moon" rethoric. It's just like SDF boost...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

5 Must-Read Manga From the 90s You’ve (Probably) Never Heard Of

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Daimyo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nakameguro: A Guide to Tokyo’s Artsy and Chic Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Making A Bento Box Is A Breeze With Kokoro Care Packages

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Crumbly Asian Pear Crisp

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 28-29

Savvy Tokyo