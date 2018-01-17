Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NHK's false alarm about a North Korean missile launch is seen on a smartphone in Tokyo on Tuesday night. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

NHK issues false alarm about N Korean missile launch

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese public broadcaster NHK issued a false alarm on Tuesday saying North Korea appeared to have launched a missile and urging people to take shelter, but it managed to correct the error within minutes.

The mistake took place at a tense time in the region following North Korea's largest nuclear test to date in September and its claim in November that it had successfully tested a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach all of the U.S. mainland.

Pyongyang regularly threatens to destroy Japan and the United States.

But there were no immediate reports of panic or other disruptions following the NHK report. A similar gaffe caused panic in the U.S. state of Hawaii at the weekend.

NHK's 6.55 p.m. alert on its web site said:"North Korea appears to have launched a missile...The government urges people to take shelter inside buildings or underground."

The same alert was sent to mobile phone users of NHK's online news distribution service.

In five minutes, the broadcaster put out another message on the website correcting itself and said no government warning, called "J-alert", had been issued.

"This happened because equipment to send a news flash onto the Internet had been incorrectly operated. We are deeply sorry," an NHK announcer said on its 9:00 p.m. news program, bowing deeply in apology.

Last Saturday, a false missile alert during a civil defense drill caused panic across Hawaii. A state emergency management agency spokesman attributed it to human error and a lack of fail-safe measures.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Similar to what happened in Hawaii, it seems both countries militaries and public broadcasters need to have a sit down. The Hawaii alert was an "accident," which begs the questions as to why a warning about an incoming missile should be any different than launching one? This should only be triggered by a military directive and should be verified by two persons before the alert is broadcasted. There is no room for "oops" in this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I also have to wonder does this mean organizations are on a heightened alert, some military info?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

 There is no room for "oops" in this.

Wouldn't surprise me one bit that there is an ulterior motive, "scare"tactics serve a purpose in a country that has media that is strongly influenced by the government. Actions like these bring the people close in line with the current administration's goal of making the JSDF a full fledged military, and amending the constitution as well.

NHK doesn't issue these types of alerts or warnings on their own, they get information from somewhere else first, they are given information from the proper authorities first, and it seems to me that there was more than one mix up here, as the alert was sent out at least through two different outlets, TV and web.

The same alert was sent to mobile phone users of NHK's online news distribution service.

This happened because equipment to send a news flash onto the Internet had been incorrectly operated. We are deeply sorry," an NHK announcer said on its 9:00 p.m. news program, bowing deeply in apology.

Incorrectly or did someone do it on purpose to raise a scare?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Wouldn't surprise me one bit that there is an ulterior motive, "scare"tactics serve a purpose in a country that has media that is strongly influenced by the government. Actions like these bring the people close in line with the current administration's goal of making the JSDF a full fledged military, and amending the constitution as well.

Yup. Not unlike the Terrorist Alert color chart in the US during the Bush administration. (Or the fact they never actively searched for or caught Bin Laden.)

Having a boogeyman keeps the populace in line. That was a key element of the book 1984, with the government's use of "Goldberg". (Also, obviously a Jew.)

China has been using it for years, as well, fomenting anti-Japan fever whenever their populace starts to show displeasure with their totalitarian dictatorship.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

