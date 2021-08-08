Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bombing

Nagasaki marked the 76th anniversary Monday of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city in World War II, with its mayor urging the Japanese government to take a more active role in realizing a world free of nuclear weapons.
At the annual memorial ceremony, Mayor Tomihisa Taue urged the government to sign and ratify a U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons and join as an observer in its first meeting of state parties to the treaty, which came into effect in January, and explore building a nuclear-weapon-free zone in northeast Asia.
After a moment of silence was observed at 11:02 a.m., the exact time of the bombing on Aug 9, 1945, Taue praised the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as a "new horizon" for nuclear disarmament but also expressed concern about the growing danger presented by an ongoing nuclear arms race.
"In order to follow a single path toward a world free of nuclear weapons amidst these two conflicting movements, world leaders must commit to nuclear arms reductions and build trust through dialogue, and civil society must push them in this direction," Taue said in his speech at the city's Peace Park.
Taue's call on Japan to join the nuclear weapon ban treaty followed a similar appeal made by Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui three days ago, when the city, also devastated by an atomic bomb during World War II, had its annual ceremony.
But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga again did not touch on the treaty when he addressed the crowd, which included survivors and families of the victims, reflecting the country's conflicted position.
Japan has maintained its three principles of not producing, possessing or allowing nuclear arms on its territory. But the country sits under the U.S. nuclear umbrella and hosts its military facilities under a decades-old bilateral security accord.
According to a research center at Nagasaki University, there were an estimated 13,130 nuclear warheads across the globe as of June, with the number in military stockpiles not decreasing amid reignited tensions among major nuclear powers.
The British government also said in March it was raising the cap on its nuclear warheads to 260 from 180, in a policy shift from nuclear disarmament and apparently increasing dependence on nuclear deterrence.
To counter the developments, Taue encouraged the international community to "speak out against the dangers inherent in nuclear weapons in order to bring about change in the world."
Delivering an almost carbon copy of the speech he made three days earlier at the ceremony in Hiroshima, Suga made sure to include the section he had mistakenly skipped at the time.
"As the only country to have suffered atomic bombings, it is Japan's unchanging mission to lead the efforts of the international community, step by step, toward the realization of a world free of nuclear arms," he said.
Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres heralded the entry into force of the nuclear ban treaty and the willingness of the United States and Russia to engage in arms control dialogue as "cause for hope," but warned much work was left to be done.
"Prospects for the use of nuclear weapons are as dangerous as at any time since the height of the Cold War," Guterres said in a message read at the service by Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary general and high representative for disarmament affairs.
While the Japanese government has repeatedly pledged to lead the international community toward the abolition of nuclear weapons, it has refused to participate in the nuclear ban treaty, along with the world's nuclear-weapon states.
The pact, which currently has 86 signatory states, marks the first comprehensive ban on nuclear weapons.
The ceremony once again cut attendance numbers to around 500 guests, roughly a tenth of the number in recent years, to prevent overcrowding amid a nationwide resurgence of coronavirus cases.
Representatives from 63 countries, including all five recognized nuclear powers -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- were in attendance.
Although there were concerns that a typhoon would cause heavy rainfall on the day, it had mostly passed by morning and only occasional raindrops fell when people visited the park to pray for victims ahead of the ceremony.
Chiyoko Motomura, an 82-year-old survivor, recalled being stabbed in the back by a shard of glass at the time of the explosion. She was only 6 years old at the time and was at her home, located around 4.5 kilometers from the hypocenter, during the summer school holidays.
"War and nuclear weapons are evil. We need to maintain peace," she said, adding that today's youth shouldn't take the current situation for granted.
Hisako So, another survivor who was a child at the time of the blast, said she usually comes around 6 a.m. every year to pray. But this year, she had come a little later only to find the park already closed to the general public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"There are so many things I don't want to remember," the 83-year-old said. "But it couldn't be helped, since it was a time of war."
A plutonium-core atomic bomb codenamed "Fat Man" exploded over Nagasaki three days after the United States dropped the world's first such weapon to be deployed on Hiroshima.
An estimated 74,000 people died from the bombing in Nagasaki by the end of that year, according to the city.
The combined number of surviving victims of the two atomic bombings, known in Japan as hibakusha, stood at 127,755 as of March, down about 8,900 from a year earlier, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said, adding their average age was 83.94.© KYODO
Iron Lad
A bad mark on history.
Grow stronger, Japan. Your country is still occupied.
Randy Johnson
As the japanese say to the koreans, get over it.
Iron Lad
Randy Johnson
And as the koreans say to the japanese, never!
Leo
Very painful. I have seen programs about that day. So many woman and children killed.
Chris
Numerous examples in the war of the barbarism capitalism created. In no particular order:
Holocaust of minorities in Europe, especially Gypsies and Jews.
The rape of Nanjing.
The Japanese occupation of China.
The Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.The US prolongation of the war until they could test a new WMD on densely populated Japanese cites.
Except for the last of those barbarous crimes, the guilty parties were severely penalized in the form of lost lands, financial compensation and the execution of many ring-leaders. I know in Europe lots of important Nazis were given refuge in USA, Canada and UK but most were shot or hanged.
Unfortunately the ringleaders for the last of those escaped punishment but Japan should demand financial compensation of lands now occupied by USA. And the end of the occupation of Japan is a no-brainer.
ShinkansenCaboose
@. Randy, Iron:
War is a regrettable thing but such is the human condition.
And if the universe is universal, we do not want advanced aliens coming our way.
But it actually might make humans partner up for the good and saving of our species.
Iron Lad
ShinkansenCaboose
It is, the issue is Japan is still occupied.
Kumagaijin
Sadly, it seems that many countries are increasing their nuclear capabilities. Even when countries like Iran (that don't even have nukes) agree to stall development, Israel (which keeps its nuclear arsenal secret) lobbies the US gov to throw out such agreements.
sf2k
under Abe, Japan became and arms dealer, in contravention of these anniversaries. You can't ask to stop war if you instead start selling for it
Hiro
We should never sign such a disadvantage treaty. Mayor is delusional. We are surrounded by 3 hostile nations that has nukes and not to mention every year like to celebrate by insulting and threated us with the nukes and make propaganda films.
No matter how much we deny it, strength rule the world. The US is where it is because it has nukes. Without power, you have no say on the world stage. Talking without any bites is useless. You are just considered prey and easy target for nations to bully you. Just a month ago, China threaten to nuke us over Taiwan.
And the fact is that most nuclear nations are not toning down on their arsenal but instead are increasing it. So why would we ever sign a treaty that put us in a situation where we can be turn to dust but aren't allow to counter attack with similar weapons? Signing such a disadvantage will just bind us when instead what we need is to be flexible and able to adapt according to the situation of the world. If a enemy hit you, you hit back. It's a reasonable logic.
In our enemies eyes. we are a joke and aren't even taken seriously if it weren't for the US troops station here.
Kobe White Bar Owner
…MCA!
P. Smith
Iron LadToday 12:52 pm JST
This is false. The Japanese government can ask the US to leave at any time and the US is obligated to do so. Occupied countries do not have the choice to ask the occupiers to leave; just look at Palestine.
PhantomAgent
My wife and I visited the Peace Museum in Nagasaki. We had just begun looking at the exhibits when two large bus loads of high-school students arrived. We were packed in with the students like sardines! Just as we thought that it was going to be difficult to view the exhibits the students were gone! They were there for 5-10 mins at a stretch. Mrs Agent translated some of the things she over-heard the students saying, things like "This didn't really happen, right?" and "What they are showing us here is not real, right?"
gokai_wo_maneku
I hope world wars were just a phase in history. Modern nuclear weapons are so much more powerful than the ones used on Japan that dropping them on about 10 cities will cause enough smoke to start a nuclear winter that will wipe out the human species.
Sven Asai
As a last resort I would strongly recommend to throw all the nuclear weapons and the worst pages of history books just into the trash can and forget them. Instead of those, you’d really better begin to care about presence and future problems to be solved.
Pukey2
Chris:
A lot of those who should have been tried as Japanese war criminals escaped punishment and went on to become top politicians and heads of top organizations. Half the fault lies with USA who, in their haste and greed to fight communists, practically forgave these criminals in return for data from experiments performed on living Chinese civilians. Many without anesthesia.
Samit Basu
@sf2K
An unsuccessful arms dealer that is.
Japan had single arms sale so far, an air search radar system to the Philippines on a very favorable loan term.
All other weapons sales bid failed. The actual big time arms dealers to the world are China and Korea, not Japan.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/267131/market-share-of-the-leadings-exporters-of-conventional-weapons/
tokyoforever
Randy Johnson
Missing the point (as usual?)
There is a difference between condemning the crime and the person
“Get over it” appears to carry a wholly different meaning (lacking the depth needed) when used by you
William77
The memories of the innocent civilians died there should always be remembered and respected.
As should also be clearly remembered why Japan suffered the consequence of the bombs and who started the war and made other million innocent people around Asia suffer.
History can’t be revised and no countries,especially from the agressor side should play the victim card as it the bomb was magically dropped by an evil power without any reasons.
Mordac
They can ask but to no avail unless the occupier agrees.
P. Smith
Pukey2Today 02:00 pm JST
A lot of the founding members of the LDP, like Abe’s grandfather, were war criminals who were freed from prison simply because they “knew how to fight” communism. There was no other benefit to the US.
The US bears far more than half the blame for Japan continuing to whitewash its rape of Asia and playing the victim every August.
P. Smith
MordacToday 02:26 pm JST
False. If Japan tells the US to leave, the US has to go.
ARTICLE X
*This Treaty shall remain in force until in the opinion of the Governments of Japan and the United States of America there shall have come into force such United Nations arrangements as will satisfactorily provide for the maintenance of international peace and security in the Japan area. However, after the Treaty has been in force for ten years, *either Party may give notice to the other Party of its intention to terminate the Treaty, in which case the Treaty shall terminate one year after such notice has been given.
https://www.mofa.go.jp/region/n-america/us/q&a/ref/1.html
YuriOtani
The hope is that nuclear weapons will not be used again. The 2nd atomic war could finish off the human race.
Nickee
I don't understand this memorials while, in the meantime, you haven't signed the Non Proliferation Treaty and you stockpiling US bombs.
It's a great Dystonia that doesn't make you credible.
John Noun
Mask use?
Dave
If I am not mistaken, More people died in the bombing of Tokyo over a period of time than both A-Bomb Attracts, The fire storms were devastating.
Alan Harrison
A lot of the founding members of the LDP, like Abe’s grandfather, were war criminals who were freed from prison simply because they “knew how to fight” communism. There was no other benefit to the US.
The US bears far more than half the blame for Japan continuing to whitewash its rape of Asia and playing the victim every August.
Correct. After WW2, Japanese war criminals not only avaded prision, but became public servants in many Japanese government departments including the Ministry of Justice and Public Prosecutors Office.
Japan playing the victim every August is exacerbated by thousands of naive foreigners and foriegn residents who even show up at these ceremonies (before Convid-19) telling people that they feel guilty.
Japan got off very lightly after WW2.
Bradley
The inability of some people to show empathy and to downplay what is obviously the source of such great pain to the Japanese people brings to mind the words sociopathy and psychopathy.
elephant200
Students staged for victimhood! I feel sorrry for these young people here,Japan's history education was totally manupilated by the rightist in LDP!
Has Nagasaki ever apologised for their role in Japan's 50 years of aggressions?