Naked body of woman found floating in Lake Biwa

The naked body of a woman was found floating in Lake Biwa, Otsu City, in Shiga Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, a woman called 110 at around 8 a.m. and said a woman’s body was floating in the lake, NHK reported.

Police said the woman’s body was floating face-up about 50 meters from shore. She was in her 20s or 30s, of thin build, about 165 cm tall, and with brown hair.

There were no external injuries on the body, police said, adding an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause death.

