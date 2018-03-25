Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

National universities to consider mergers amid student population fall

1 Comment
NAGOYA

Nagoya University and Gifu University say they will consider merging their operations amid a fall in the student population to create the potential first national university operator in Japan to run multiple schools.

The two national universities in central Japan aim to raise the efficiency of their administrative operations such as those of their finance divisions through the merger to address increasing competition, officials at the two universities said.

The two universities will begin discussions as early as late April and the operation integration could be completed by fiscal 2019 at earliest.

They will maintain the names of the two universities and have no plan to change their locations, while they will call on other national universities in the Tokai region, such as Mie University, to join their merger in the future.

The new entity could become the fifth-biggest national university operator by subsidies from the government after those running the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Tohoku University and Osaka University, according to data from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

The combined subsidies of Nagoya and Gifu universities totaled 43.3 billion yen ($407 million) in fiscal 2016, compared with 81.2 billion yen provided to the University of Tokyo the same year.

The education ministry is considering revising laws to allow a national university operator to manage multiple universities.

The ministry on Tuesday designated Nagoya University as a national university to receive government support to enhance its research and educational activities.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Of course if they are facing falling numbers in an increasingly competitive market they could always improve the product they are offering!

No that would require radical improvement and some managerial flair, not to mention cutting out the dead wood, which would probably include most of the administration!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Luxury Living

A Magical Night for Fathers and Daughters

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Sponsored Post

Explore English Teaching Opportunities in Japan with EduCareer

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

History

Wakasa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

8 of the Coolest Movie Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Shimizu Port

GaijinPot Travel