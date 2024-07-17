Nearly half of Japanese in survey plan to spend summer vacation at home

By SoraNews24

It’s summer, and very soon all students will have about a month of freedom away from their school walls to go out into the world and explore. But have you seen prices of just about everything these days?

And according to a survey by insurance company Nippon Life, we're not alone. The company asked people how they plan to spend their summer vacation and a whopping 48.4 percent responded that they would stay home or go to places in their general area.

Domestic travel requiring overnight stays was a distant second with 16.3 percent, and going on nearby day trips was third with 10.2 percent. The top five was rounded out with returning to one’s hometown (9.6 percent) and going abroad (3.2 percent) in fourth and fifth respectively.

The rather low percentage of people returning to their hometowns is perhaps most surprising, as the August Obon holidays are traditionally a time for family to gather. Nippon Life also found that the average budget was 58,000 yen, and at current fares for trains, buses, and planes, a family of four might have trouble pulling it off, depending on the distance.

According to online comments about the survey, while money is a big factor, it’s hardly the only factor keeping people in Japan at home this summer.

“It’s too hot to go out. The kids are better off in an air-conditioned school.”

“Even in the Hokkaido resorts it’s 34 degrees and bears have been sighted.”

“Japanese people are getting poorer and foreign tourists are increasing. So, it’s too expensive and too crowded to go anywhere.”

“I live near a tourist area, so I’m not even leaving the house.”

“I’m single and it’s too expensive during Obon. I can’t imagine what a family of four would do.”

“I usually take my kids to the pool, but now there’s so many people it’s like a heated pool.”

“Is there really any need to go places anyway?”

“The whole idea we should go away for vacation is a myth propagated by the media.”

“This might sound strange, but I feel more cramped outside than at home.”

“In this heat, spending just 10 minutes outside is exhausting.”

So, it would appear that everything sucks outside if you live in Japan, and most people are opting to stay home and save their money for something more worthwhile, like luxury sparklers and/or booze.

Sources: TV Asahi News, Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Lighting up some luxury Japanese sparklers bought from a supermarket checkout

-- Japan’s new canned chu-hai with fresh lemon slice: disappointing gimmick or drink revelation?

-- Testing Japan’s stay-home sauna solution, the Ofuro de Sauna Kasa【Photos】

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2024/07/18/nearly-half-of-japan-plans-to-spend-summer-vacation-at-home/

© SoraNews24