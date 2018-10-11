New Tokyo fish market to open on Oct 11, 2018

Tokyo's famed Tsukiji fish market will move to a new site on Oct 11, the capital's governor said Wednesday, ending years of delays marked by scandals and emotional divisions among fishmongers.
Yuriko Koike's decision should also clear the way for a key transport hub for the 2020 Olympic Games to be situated on the market's site in eastern Tokyo.
"We believe the schedule will give us enough time to prepare for a smooth relocation," she told reporters.
The market, a popular tourist attraction in an area packed with restaurants and shops, will move to Toyosu, a former gas plant a bit further east.
Koike's decision draws to a close a charged debate over what to do with the dilapidated but beloved Tsukiji market that handles 480 kinds of seafood worth $14 million daily -- as well as 270 types of fruits and vegetables.
The market is best known for its pre-dawn daily auctions of tuna, caught from all corners of the ocean, for use by everyone from top Michelin-star sushi chefs to ordinary grocery stores.
The market opened in 1935 and has fed Japan's hunger for fresh seafood ever since.
But in recent years the antiquated facility has prompted its users, such as seafood wholesalers, to voice concerns about its earthquake resistance, sanitation and fire safety, as well as the structure's use of asbestos and its crumbling walls.
They have also discussed the need for upgraded technology, such as better refrigeration systems.
However, the move, originally slated for late 2016, also faced loud opposition from various businesses that operate at or around the market, an extremely popular attraction located conveniently within walking distance from the Ginza shopping district.
Many businesses were emotionally attached to the Tsukiji brand as well as the location, which also had its own problems with soil contamination as it used to house a dry cleaning plant before the market was built.
Koike put the relocation plan on hold shortly after being elected Tokyo's first female governor last year.
She then found a series of problems with the new site in Toyosu, including soil and groundwater contamination as well as the discovery that contractors had inexplicably failed to fill in a basement at the new site with clean soil as a buffer against underground pollution.
The local government has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up the new facility.
Tsukiji's wholesalers have voiced frustration over the delay, arguing that postponing the move was costing them millions of dollars a month.
The decision will also officially make the upcoming new year tuna auctions the last at the beloved market.
In January, Kiyoshi Kimura, Japan's self-styled "Tuna King," paid more than $600,000 for a 212-kilogram bluefin tuna at the first auction of the new year.© 2017 AFP
Yubaru
She put it on hold because it was the right thing to do at the time! What difference does it make if she was the first or tenth female governor!
mtuffizi
how sad, i miss the current location already, so convenient in walking distance from Nihonbashi,
marunouchi, and ginza. wonder what will happen to the small shops all around there. that was one of
the top tourist site in tokyo.
MarkX
So has all the dangerous chemicals just magically disappeared? When this was first announced it sounded like it would be impossible to clean the site up without tearing it down and starting over. And know, suddenly, they will be relocating without what at least seems to be any major fixes! TIJ
pacint
Hands up who thinks nothing has been done since the move was delayed and nothing will be ongoing till the move?
Will miss the site and it's surrounding area which really got a boost from the Tsukiji subway station, longer hike previously.
socrateos
That's why Koike proposed something unexpected: Utilize Toyosu (as new fish market) but also protect Tsukiji brand. Many criticize her for chasing two goals. But I hope she succeeds. She set up a special study group to come up with a new idea on how to keep Tsukiji brand.
viking68
Ending years of delays marked by political grandstanding.
They don't mention the costs paid by the City of Tokyo (ultimately the taxpayers) to maintain the unused property and local infrastructure (roads, stations, bridges).
Koike could have continued with the inquiries and fixes without endangering anyone, but she chose to make a political point by refusing to allow the new facilities to open.
The new fish market should not affect Tsukiji's shops. It may add 15 minutes to the delivery time, but nothing else will change. You will still be able to get overpriced sushi there. (yes, proximity to the fish market should have driven costs and prices down....) Hopefully, Tsukiji will get cleaned up, modernized and maybe expanded with the move leaving additional space.
Schopenhauer
I am not interested in this topic. Though I am a Japanese, I do not eat fish often. It is difficult to cook and it does not make my stomach full. I do not eat sashimi either. Have you ever seen how they make sashimi? They do not wash sliced fish meat which are with fish blood and serve them to customers. They think if they wash fish meat, it loses taste.
Freshmeat
No one held responsible for this? How is the progress on the investigation on Ishihara?
papigiulio
I wonder if it really went into clean up and not just in brown envelopes.
gogogo
ebisen
To everyone saying they're sad seeing that tourist location go, it was never a tourist location to begin with. Check YouTube in order to see how idiotic tourists behaved in Tsukiji, with was is, essentially, everyone's food (hint: drunk Brits, licking the fish and attacking the shop owners? WTF?) I'm glad the access will be even further restricted and controlled, and I'm glad they moved it from that old location to a modern facility.
pacint
ebisen.
Agreed, seen it often on tv-reports where tourists behave as if they were at an amusement park.
Just a user
What is this obsession with baseless brown envelope accusations. Do you think so little of Japan or do you just blindly listen to the utter nonsense spewed by the other "experts-in-every-field" here on JT?
Patricia Yarrow
What a wasted opportunity. In the 1980s there was a plan to rebuild the wholesale structure in place. Then the governor changed and eventually we end up with Ishihara's money grabbing squad browbeating Toyo Gas into eventually selling the land in Toyosu. Who knows what threats were made in the secret meeting that happened.
It is a travesty that the nearly 80 years of social and business connections will be severed. Have you seen the new building? Right now, everyone works with no walls and it is easy to see and talk with friends and customers. The new place looks like a soul-less jail.
Rumor is for the return of the wholesalers to the newly rebuilt structure in five years, right back where it is now. I wonder if that is true.
Not just "15-minutes away", but for visitors, another train and a long walk, and into the Toyosu facilities which will keep visitors tightly contained and far away. Hardly convenient or even interesting.
Goodbye to the chance and wonderful exchanges that were possible when I walked the wholesale rows and corridors. I am sorry that overwhelming tourism broke this alliance. If only there had been a system to control the sheer number of tourists, well-behaving in the main, just too many. Will the retail area thrive or decline? New buildings are not the same but may be a draw. Is the sushi overpriced? I think not.
End of an era that could have been avoided. Disappointed that Koike could not do better than Ishihara when it comes to preserving and renovating one of the truly unique features of Tokyo.
BigYen
I'd like to ask the same question asked by mtuffizi up above - what is going to happen to all the little mom and pop eateries and the sushi places around the old Tsukiji? To say that area was atmospheric would be an understatement.
And to ebisen, if you're saying the market itself was never a tourist location, you must never have read a tourism publication about Tokyo in your life. Just because a few idiots did their best to spoil it, doesn't make it otherwise.