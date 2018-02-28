New attraction to open atop Japan's tallest building in Osaka

College students experience a walk at the top of the 300-meter-high Abeno Harukasu building in Osaka on Wednesday, a week ahead of the official opening of the "Edge the Harukasu" attraction at Japan's tallest building.

A new walk attraction at the top of Japan's tallest building in Osaka was unveiled to the press Wednesday a week ahead of its official opening.

Visitors to the "Edge the Harukasu" attraction in the 60-story Abeno Harukasu can enjoy sky-high views and a thrilling walk with safety ropes along a 60-centimeter-wide and 20-meter-long observation corridor at the top of the 300-meter-high building.

Accompanying staffers will take photos of visitors against the background of Osaka city views.

Height restrictions of a minimum 146 cm and maximum 199 cm have been set to walk in the open-air deck. The attraction will cost 1,000 yen per person in addition to an admission fee for the observatory of 1,500 yen for adults.

On Wednesday, the building operator Kintetsu Real Estate Co invited some university students in western Japan for a trial walk.

Yuri Kawaguchi, a 20-year-old Hannan University student, said after joining the walk, "I enjoyed the incredible openness without any window" in the outer corridor.

