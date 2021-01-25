New coronavirus cases in Tokyo fall to 618; nationwide tally 2,764

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 618 new cases of the coronavirus, down 368 from Sunday. It was the lowest number since the capital reported 481 cases on Dec 28.
The number (326 men and 292 women) is the result of 7,161 tests conducted on Jan 22.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (117), followed by 114 in their 30s, 93 in their 50s, 83 in their 40s, 49 in their 60s, 50 in their 70s and 30 in their 80s. Also, 59 cases were younger than 20 (23 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 148, down eight from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,017.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 2,723. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (351), Chiba (291), Osaka (273), Saitama (251), Fukuoka (154), Kyoto (91), Aichi (89), Hokkaido (88), Hyogo (80), Ibaraki (45), Okinawa (41), Gunma (32) and Shizuoka (32).
Seventy-four coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
Ricky Sanchez
Right, just like only 6k people were waiting for for a hospital bed...and now 15k...#lies
klausdorth
Numbers, numbers, and again numbers.
How about giving us the (real) facts?
From almost 2.000 short time ago, to roughly 600.
Sounds like magic!
Reckless
I went to my office today and we are supposed to wear masks and yet there was a few people openly flouting it and not wearing masks. I fear the fudging the numbers like this may make people let their guard down.
Zoroto
The sad thing is, to me, is that the average Japanese citizen will actually believe that a "curve" that looks like the Tokyo Tower is actually possible, and will start supporting the Olympics and re-elect these people.
Zoroto
Really? People don't care what the boss would say?
nonu6976
wow, the number of positives has been cut in half on only a couple of weeks. Mind you, so have the number of tests..
GrungeHamster
Amazing work Japan! If we cut the number of tests we cut the number of infections! It’s genius!
Reckless
Yes, really. Most persons telework and the boss rarely comes in.
Zoroto
I see. So if there are no infections in the office, than there is probably nothing to worry about. Once somebody gets infected, I am sure they will start wearing a mask.
tooheysnew
The government are damned if they do & damned if they don’t.
Some good figures come out & all the doomsayers become neigh-sayers.
Reckless
That is a pretty sad picture, however, with those guys sitting around on a weekday, perhaps out of work.
Vinke
Very dangerous to report it like this and give people a false sense of security or "victory"!
There are numerous news articles all over the place, how the authorities and clinics especially in Tokyo and Kanagawa are struggling to cope with the influx of possible covid cases, and instructing them to go get tested at private clinics instead. The test results from private clinics are not included in this daily tally!
On top of this, several municipalities have stated they're not contact tracing anymore, since they don't have the capability to do so anymore.
marcelito
That's some super impressive drop in just a few days...if this trajectory continues Japan will have close to zero cases in another week or two.
Just in time for the SOE deadline on Feb 7 and the subsequent announcement regarding details about holding Covid safe Olympics by the JOC by March. What an incredible coincidence. The nation can be proud, Japanese mindo" has proven it's superiority once again. Please don't forget to vote LDP in September, yoroshiku....
Zoroto
They are not wrong. Contact tracing doesn't work at this scale. It works at the very beginning or end of the pandemic only. Japan is way past that.
carpslidy
No pleasing some people.
Numbers up complain, numbers down complain.
SandyBeachHeaven
Link please!
Over 80% of people that get this disease are asymptomatic at first. Some will go on to develop mild cases and others moderate. The severe cases do not show up as asymptomatic.
Looking at it statistically, then I would have to say that millions of people have already had this disease in Japan alone, let alone, Taiwan, Korea, China and HK. What makes headlines are the numbers of severe cases and deaths.
Articles difficult to find are the ones that claim this disease had already started to pop up as early as September and October of 2019.
I just hope vaccine approval gets rolling and if prefectures are worried about venues to inoculate, why not use all those empty schools, or even empty out gyms of schools in use.
Martini
This is of these rare times recently that you even see Japanese people not believing these numbers (according to the top comments on Yahoo news) and not trusting the government. I hope these numbers are true but I really cannot imagine this steep decrease without any real measures. This is very extreme. Usually when things are too good to be true, it is...
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/886a7a4c2c28535020710c2c828a62bc50cfdddc/comments?topic_id=20210125-00010002-abemav
ksteer
As per yesterdays results,
https://japantoday.com/category/national/tokyo-reports-986-new-coronavirus-cases
The infection rate of all tests is 10%
As per todays results,
The infection rate of all tests is 11%
Reporting on only the amounts of confirmed cases is putting a bandaid over the issue at best. What matters is the infection trend. When you have only 7161 tests completed and compare that to over 10000 tests yesterday it really is meaningless...
Chico3
One thing everyone has to know about these numbers is that they don't include private clinics. You might also wonder if a few cases were "shaved off" to make for impressive reporting.
i@n
Still too high, keep your wits on
kurisupisu
Plenty of people at home with the virus and not being looked after-the health service has a triage system at work...
Wobot
Good news! No lockdown so no jump in suicides either
SandyBeachHeaven
When private clinics see possible symptoms they send those people to municipal hospitals. The numbers are correct. Doing fabulous.
Gaijin-power
Ooooook Japan! Cases are falling down, but also the tests are falling down. Compared to the previous day report, the number of test change from 10796 to 7161.
10796 or 7161 are both ridiculous numbers for Tokyo (about 10 million citizens).
I went to work today and there were colleagues saying “yokatta. The SOE is working”.
Is it really so easy to cheat the Japanese citizens? Don't they do the math?
justasking
It appears the spike in infection didn't come from day-to-day lives, but from GO TO TRAVEL, which was halted way before the SOE. Hence, the drop we're seeing today. Not because of the SOE.
jojobird
I want to believe!
I want to believe that Japan is capable of miracles!
Tokyo-m
Just look at that picture! Why can't Tokyo put a few benches up in places like that? Why do people have to suffer the indignity of sitting on a cold stone wall? Seriously, the lack of public seating in this city is a disgrace. But I guess it sends out the message they want to send out - you're not welcome here.
GenHXZ
Less testing, less cases. But then to report it as to have you believe the virus just up and left for good ('lowest since December 28') without focusing on the low testing number? Part of the course isn't it.
Fighto!
I just checked - just 20,041 tests nationwide on Friday 22nd? Surely a zero is missing? Please tell me there is...
drlucifer
Nope, no zero missing,
20,000 is the norm, 50,000 is a rarity and an overdo. In one year Japan has done 6,377,499 tests that averages to 17,472 test a day. Denmark with a pop if 5.8M had done 12.7M tests.
bokuda
always amazes me the way the government faces adversities.
they would do nothing but wait for the problems to disappear magically.
nakanoguy01
Haaa...everyday it's just the same people making the exact same comments. Aren't you all tired of being so correct? I mean, how many times can you complain, without any evidence that the government is lying?
nakanoguy01
And it seems the govt only lies when the numbers are falling. But when the numbers surpassed 2k, I didn't hear anyone saying that those numbers must be false. So which is it? Can the govt only lie some of the times?
u_s__reamer
I want to believe!
I want to believe that Japan is capable of miracles!
The virus didn't disappear just like a miracle in America and it won't in Japan, either. Thoughts, prayers and magical thinking won't wish it away and, I suspect, the worst is yet to come to the Land of Wa, perhaps something like a sucker-punch?
Oxycodin
Don;t know what to say anymore. Really the number dropped like flies. Not sure to really believe these numbers.
spinningplates
Hi nakanoguy01.
''Can the govt only lie some of the times?''
This is just an opinion so...whatever.
Yes. Yes they (the Government) can, and it appears they have the will to do so.
The reason I say this is because the J Govt has history in this regard, do you remember 'No meltdowns' at Fukushima?
We can see a pattern of the Government increasing and decreasing testing to reveal numbers until they reach a threshold that makes the Public feel uncomfortable.
As soon as they reach that threshold (which they have been gradually increasing...remeber when 100 cases a day was cause for concern? then 500. Then a 1000) they cut back testing and the reported numbers fall...without any logical reason (when compared to basically any other country).
I hope there is a significant drop in cases and I have to eat my words here.
But I just don't see how Japan can defeat a disease with 'Meh...LOL' that is shutting down the rest of the world? It's not just Japan...the response of many countries has been incredibly poor.
What would make me happier is a more stringent and steady testing/tracing regime to reveal the truth, not obfuscate it.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
We need the vaccine faster!
Other countries have already started, while we still wait on Pfizer vaccine to ship out for Japan.
America requires 700 million vaccines for it's own people to get immunity. That 700 million vaccines it's coming from Japan's Bach of Pfizer vaccines that was supposed to be shipped out.
Solution:
We should have worked harder to make our own vacinne quicker. Every country is thinking about it's own citizens right now as they should.
Reckless
I love this site with so many coronavirus experts.
i@n
I'll interpret this as "we should work harder on making our own vaccine to achieve it quicker" or something like that.
Agree, that is most probably one of the things the govt is doing.
Japan can't just rely on outside sourced vaccines, too many ahead of it on the delivery list
i@n
What we have right now is something like that.
What most people here call for is less stringent unlimited testing
i@n
Everybody was correct that the goto travel campaign would contribute to the spread of the infection.
But when it was halted, coupled with an soe declaration to boot, nobody believes it will halt or slow the spread.
Andrew
I am very impressed how the Japanese Government downplay and hide the reality. Report number of cases are decreasing while hospitals are collapsing. Morepver, do not buy the argument of the infection time lag, things have been downplayed since the pandemic started.
Kobe White Bar Owner
I smell..... BS
Kobe White Bar Owner
You can’t make this up.. Oh hold on they just did... again
Oxycodin
"It's actually a scientific experiment. Will people feel full, if you feed them lies?"
Oxycodin
This video is about autopsy about covid death and what happens and educating how we should treat patients which is likely what Japan is lacking and scary.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6h8TIxeg1g
Zaphod
Meaningless numbers. "Cases" means nothing. The epidemic is running its course, is spreading, and is gradually getting weaker the way it always happens. We could done without this stupid and costly Corona panic.
zichi
