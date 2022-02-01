No. of daily new coronavirus cases in Tokyo passes 20,000 for first time

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 21,576 new coronavirus cases, up 7,131 from Tuesday and up 7,490 from last Wednesday. It is the first time that the number of daily new cases in the capital has topped 20,000.

By age group, 4,039 cases were in their 20s, 3,741 in their 30s, 3,496 in their 40s and 2,108 in their 50s, while 2,458 were aged between 10 and 19, and 3,300 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 30, up one from Tuesday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (6,191), Hokkaido (3,587), Okayama (1,046), Okinawa (826 which includes cases among U.S. military personnel), Mie (717), Niigata (700), Kagoshima (665), Fukushima (605), Ishikawa (491), Miyazaki (466), Kagawa (349), Yamaguchi (304), Toyama (296), Ehime (281), Yamagata (276), Fukui (196), Tokushima (168) and Tottori (139).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

