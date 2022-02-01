No. of daily new coronavirus cases in Tokyo passes 20,000 for first time

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 21,576 new coronavirus cases, up 7,131 from Tuesday and up 7,490 from last Wednesday. It is the first time that the number of daily new cases in the capital has topped 20,000.
By age group, 4,039 cases were in their 20s, 3,741 in their 30s, 3,496 in their 40s and 2,108 in their 50s, while 2,458 were aged between 10 and 19, and 3,300 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 30, up one from Tuesday, health officials said.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (6,191), Hokkaido (3,587), Okayama (1,046), Okinawa (826 which includes cases among U.S. military personnel), Mie (717), Niigata (700), Kagoshima (665), Fukushima (605), Ishikawa (491), Miyazaki (466), Kagawa (349), Yamaguchi (304), Toyama (296), Ehime (281), Yamagata (276), Fukui (196), Tokushima (168) and Tottori (139).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Bronco
Denmark is hitting about 50,000 per day and their population is lower than Tokyo's.
Denmark announced yesterday that they are lifting all restrictions.
That's right, zero restrictions.
It's time to just live with the virus like we did with the flu in 2018.
TokyoJoe
Almost there guys, herd immunity. Then we can get back to normal life.
Expotential Witness
Hurry! Come out of your bunkers to post to JT!
I am waiting for updated numbers for those critically ill (hospitalized). I am sure numbers won't be anything crazy. Time to go outside Maskless and go for a walk!
Expotential Witness
+20,000 cases and up one hospitalization.
Looking good! RIP to those who have passed away during this Pandemic.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
+20,000 cases and up one hospitalization.
Looking good! RIP to those who have passed away during this Pandemic.
This pandemic has shown one danger is the virus. Another has been the toxic agendas magnified by the megaphone of social networks.
This is toxic nonsense.
PTownsend
Reasonable people have choices, they can trust an anonymous Internet poster, or read what authorities on a subject report. Caution reading the info from the link below, it was written by 'experts' which is a word that is used as a pejorative by extreme rightists, who instead have internet influencers and personalities, including Shamans telling them what to believe.
Jexan
glad to see it’s extremely low and further proves this variant is not a serious concern.
prionking
Quick, needles in arms now. What further proof do we need that they're slowing the spread?
Mark
Guaranteed the majority of the infected are NOT vaccinated, according to reports coming out of USA and Europe. and most of the hospitalized with severe symptoms and also not vaccinated.
Expotential Witness
The only thing toxic is you not believing science. My post isn't toxic in the slightest.
Reckless
That's astonishing. According to the link they only tested about 8,000 on Sunday. I certainly had a rough last week and may have met omicron.
rzadigi
The problem with living with the virus is that the hospitals will overflow with patients and then many will stop living, with many never settling foot in the hospital.
Japanese are accustomed to visiting the hospital for even small discomforts. It doesn’t matter if vaxxed or unvaxxed, old or young, the sheer magnitude will overwhelm the system if the numbers increase much more.
Expotential Witness
Please don't start being like America and blaming the unvaccinated. This is not a war on the unvaxxed.You can still get infected even after 2 jabs and a booster. Science has said. Follow it or follow your wants. Which is you want to blame the unvaxxed.
Derek Grebe
And my idiot boss just announced we are all back in the office next week, after getting us all exposed twice in January.
I'm still isolating from the last time we got exposed.
The man's a tool.
Expotential Witness
Derek Grebe
25,233 tested yesterday, 21,576 positives.
What's that - 85% positivity?
Rob
@Derek
I'm amazed you haven't taken your talents elsewhere by now.
klausdorth
Well, here we go, and definitely not the peak yet! Didn't somebody have a countdown a couple of days ago? What happened?
Rob Nads
I saw a few regulars at my gym that I hadn't seen the last 2 weeks. They all got omicron at the same time I was going to the gym while mildly symptomatic. I wore a mask during that time and didn't go within a few meters of anyone, yet they still all got infected. Given the easily transmissibility, I'm sure the majority of the Japanese population has either already been infected or will be infected in the upcoming weeks.
Fighto!
People have been making this call for almost 2 years now.
Wrong every time.
Rocket Lees
That was the member @Good:
Then, the next day:
And the day after that:
And then, finally, @Good got Covid.
https://japantoday.com/member/good1
CommodoreFlag
Not the peak yet but the pace of growth in Tokyo is clearly slowing. The virus peaked more than a week or two ago in Okinawa so Tokyo should follow suit in due course.
Akula
Near the peak - no doubt many more asymptomatic people out there. COVID almost at the end of its run, thankfully.
marcelito
Hurry! Come out of your bunkers to post to JT!"
Looks like you were one of the first to come out.
Time to go outside Maskless and go for a walk!"
Knock yourself out.
It's time to just live with the virus like we did with the flu in 2018."
That time is getting closer...agreed.
25,233 tested yesterday, 21,576 positives. What's that - 85% positivity?
Japan sure going for a record rate there.It's fine to limit testing to save resources but then don't go comparing your numbers with rest of the advanced world that tests 10 times more Japan.
El Rata
20 Thousand, wow. I thought masks and the jab worked.
Gwylly
klausdorth
The countdown is to February 27th, according to a good person on this board.
I, unfortunately, have my nagging doubts. There will be a seventh wave in mid to late April.
Speed
I'd like to see stats with show how many infected were already vaccinated twice, once, or none and which ones are in ICU.
This would go a long way in making many see the effectiveness of getting vaccinated. I'm getting tired of reading the vaccines don't work argument all the time.
Reckless
@Rob Nads, I would hate to imagine what you would do if you had herpes and decided to spread it at the gym in the mens' shower.
daito_hak
Here, the vaccination status of positive cases in Tokyo.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/