New coronavirus cases in Tokyo soar to 2,447

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 2,447 new cases of the coronavirus, a record high for the second day in a row.
The number is the result of 15,374 tests conducted on Jan 4. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 68,790.
By age group, the most number of cases are people in their 20s (666), followed by 552 in their 30s, 408 in their 40s, 303 in their 50s, 143 in their 60s and 98 in their 70s.
Also, 181 cases were younger than 20 (53 younger than 10), indicating a spike in infections within families, health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 121, up eight from Wednesday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated with later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
kusaisaru
Wow! EOM
nonu6976
nobody should be surprised.
Kazumichi
This is crazy the Japanese government are killing the people
Simian Lane
And now for some much needed perspective. The Czech Republic is a relatively small country and is clocking over 12,000 new infections a day. I’m not saying 2,000 is wonderful, I’m just saying this daily increase reporting isn’t horrifying this reader or making him do anything different to what he was doing last week. I care more about temperature drop, then wear a warm jacket.
Aly Rustom
I think the numbers will continue to climb in the next week or two as people who got infected on New Years Day from Hatsumode Shrine visits will start to show symptoms. I really hope Suga changes his mind and does a SOE AT LEAST as restrictive as the one in March. Otherwise, we are in deep doggie do
therougou
kind of expected. first results from full testing after the holidays I suppose.
nonu6976
and how many tests are they doing a day?
therougou
FYI, yesterday's 1,591 cases were from 4,477 tests conducted on Jan 3, as said in the article.
So, I'm assuming today's results are from the 15,374 tests conducted on Jan 4.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Numan
Time to go shopping!
dagon
But offering restaurant establishments 60,000 to limit their hours to 7 or 8 in the evening is sure to flatten the curve!
Monty
@therougou
15,374 tests?
Wow! Highest test amount ever!
(If this information is correct)
ListenTheTruth
Such LOW number of tests coming back with that number of positives? JHC.
Slickdrifter
With the cold weather hitting hard and the holidays. Folks not staying home. I am surprised the numbers are not higher.
I am grateful they are not. But still. Its called a pandemic for a reason. The Japanese government need to up their game and get things on point. Sugadaddies governmental response has been an utter failure and a cluster fudge.
irreconcilable
Is the virus mutating out of control because of the current leaky vaccines that may need to be changed with each mutation (we don't know)? Is it possible? Coronavirus says, "holding my beer."
Kev James
New on here but always read everyone’s comments.
have to wonder if these numbers are because of the new year home trips people took or because the government are finally showing us the real severity of the pandemic, maybe a mixture of both?
9 months to prepare for this and they have done nothing. All that money wasted on the Olympics preparation instead of trained doctors, nurses, hospital equipment etc.
drlucifer
No surprise at all
Tip of the iceberg.
Britlover
Mindo takai ne. LOL. Human after all. Wear YOUR mask.
smithinjapan
Too little too late
Slickdrifter
If an Influenza strain and corona strain hook up and mutate and a make another variant.
How can their be any doubt that this virus was not designed to bio weapon. Can that happen scientifically?
engineered as a weapon?
drlucifer
Hope the 60,000 yen is based on the average sales per day of the establishments else some will be
profiteering from Covid-19 at the expense of others. A small restaurant that on average makes 30,000yen a day getting 60,000yen a day won't even have to open.
runner3
Could you imagine if they actually started testing like other countries, how high their numbers would go!
Derek Grebe
A record nigh?
thelonius
Japan needs to do a hard lock down like the U.K. and start vaccinating ASAP!
runner3
Canada has done 3 times more tests than Japan and they have less than 1/3 Japan's population!
Moderator
Readers, please refrain from comparing Japan's numbers with other countries. It is not relevant.
Northernlife
Why am I not surprised I wonder...
therougou
Please stop making things up. Even on the weekends they tests 10,000 or so. Around 50,000 - 60,000 on weekdays. The data is available in English, so no need to fabricate.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Zoroto
The official positive rate in Tokyo is 14.4%
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
ListenTheTruth
@Mods: It's a pandemic, a global phenomena, other country's numbers are absolutely relevant. How are they not? A comparison of how others are approaching this are vital.
Martini
＠Moderator: Then why do you delete someone's post comparing Czech's numbers in a fair and explanatory way, and keep Simian Lane's compare-post about Czech which does have any context?
PS: I believe comparing several factors between countries is very helpful to understand the situation.
kurisupisu
Japan with its massive wealth and resources is a serious laughing stock.
There are over 16 countries presently vaccinating their populations at present.
India is even copying the Astra Zeneca vaccine by the millions!
And Japan?
Vinke
Simian Lane
When comparing cases in Japan/Tokyo, to cases in other country or a city, please take into consideration also the amount of tests done:
The Czech Republic is first of all offering free tests to its citizens. Japan/Tokyo is not.
The Czech Republic is performing 4.20 tests per thousand people.
Japan is performing 0.25 tests per thousand people.
The Czech Health Ministry is aiming to provide 60,000 tests per day, up from the current average of 28,000.
In Japan the current average is +/- 5000 tests per day. Japan said many months ago, that it aims to ramp up the testing to around 60,000 as well, but nothing has happened.
Also, where do you think the virus has more opportunities to spread? In a country or a city with scarce population and where strict measures against the spread of the virus are taken (Czech Rep.), or a country or a city with extremely dense population, where pretty much no measures against the virus are taken (Tokyo/Japan)?
Zoroto
I fail to see how this is not one of the most relevant statistics. Please do explain why you feel it's not relevant.
Martini
@Vinke: I agree with your post, except that the test numbers of 5000 is for Tokyo, not all of Japan.
virusrex
As likely as thinking the virus is giving people superpowers (so, no). Badly understanding a process (that happens naturally in the infection) is a terribly basis to try to explain anything.
Scientifically speaking is not possible, and the evidence points to a perfectly natural process for the virus to appear, the same as it has happened before, and as predicted for decades by experts. Thinking it "must" be a weapon is like thinking hurricanes "must" be one.
Numbers for other countries are not important, the worry in Japan is about how the pandemic is or not under control, if you you are in your house and begin to see smoke around it will not matter if a block away another building is on fire.
BigYen
7 days ago, Tokyo's number of new cases topped 1,000 for the first time. Today, they've topped 2,000 for the first time. In another 7 days, where will the number be?
If you're not familiar with the meaning of the term "exponential growth", you really should look it up.
therougou
@Monty
I doubt they would give false information, but that was the number of tests, not people tested.
The nationwide site lists the number of people tested in Tokyo as 8,078
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Reckless
Hey ho, let's go! Wash hands, gargle, wear mask, back to work!!!
AMS
Please stay safe!
Vinke
@Martini
True, that was a typo!
Northernlife
@kurisupisu
Japan with its massive wealth and resources is a serious laughing stock.
There are over 16 countries presently vaccinating their populations at present.
India is even copying the Astra Zeneca vaccine by the millions!
And Japan?
Well you got a dinosaur government that moves at the pace of a sloth...the economy is first peoples lives last just the way it is...
Zeram1
Nhk just stated it will be over 2400 in Tokyo today. They really need to change the law here.
therougou
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Nationwide for 1/4:
PCR tested: 84,338
PCR tests: 33,767
Am I missing something here? There should be more tests than tested people, so this data seems incomplete.
spinningplates
ModeratorToday 02:43 pm JST
Readers, please refrain from comparing Japan's numbers with other countries. It is not relevant.
You what now?
Please tell us how testing number comparisons internationally are not relevant to a discussion on an article specifically reporting case numbers and testing numbers during a Global Pandemic.
Japan's response continues to be woefully sub par.
Northernlife
@Monty so do you think a lockdown is needed now or will you tell us all to do your best prevention...by the way thanks in advance...
Jimizo
I’ve read articles from medical professionals who compare the approaches of different countries regarding this pandemic.
I find them very useful.
tamanegi
Articles on this website related to Covid19 constantly remind us that Japan's number of infections have been lower than other countries and it's SOEs / lockdowns less severe.
didou
From that picture, we can see all wear masks. How can the figures increase ?
Monty
@Reckless
Wash hands, gargle, wear mask, back to work!!!
That is exactly what I am doing and going to do Man.