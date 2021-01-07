New coronavirus cases in Tokyo soar to 2,447; nationwide tally 7,490

Commuters pass through JR Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Thursday morning. The capital reported more than 2,000 cases for the first time.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 2,447 new cases of the coronavirus, a record high for the second day in a row.

The number is the result of 15,374 tests conducted on Jan 4. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 68,790.

By age group, the most number of cases are people in their 20s (666), followed by 552 in their 30s, 408 in their 40s, 303 in their 50s, 143 in their 60s and 98 in their 70s.

Also, 181 cases were younger than 20 (53 younger than 10), indicating a spike in infections within families, health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 121, up eight from Wednesday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 7,490. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (679), Osaka (607), Saitama (460), Chiba (450), Aichi (431), Fukuoka (388), Hyogo (284), Hokkaido (161), Kyoto (143), Tochigi (130), Miyazaki (105), Gifu (91), Ibaraki (90), Shizuoka (82), Nagano (79), Hiroshima (77), Miyagi (75) and Okinawa (66).

Thirty-eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported as of 6:30 p.m.

