New emperor to greet public earlier than planned

Crown Prince Naruhito, who will become emperor on May 1, speaks to journalists during a press conference at his residence at the Togu Palace in Tokyo on Feb 21.

The Japanese public will have the chance to meet the new emperor on May 4, just days after Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne, imperial agency officials said Monday.

Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate on April 30 -- the first living Japanese monarch to do so in about two centuries -- and the crown prince will succeed him the following day.

The Imperial Household Agency had planned to allow commoners to make congratulatory visits to the Imperial Palace after "Sokuirei Seiden no Gi", a ceremony on Oct. 22 to proclaim the enthronement.

But it decided to bring this forward given Japan's traditional Golden Week holiday -- starting April 27 -- is this year extended to 10 days, to incorporate the abdication of the emperor on April 30 and the imperial succession the following day.

The prime minister's office also strongly requested the public greeting be held earlier, according to agency sources.

During the event, the emperor and the empress appear on a palace balcony along with other members of the imperial family.

While the agency is still considering which members will join the event, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, who will become emperor emeritus and empress emerita following the abdication, are not expected to attend.

The agency has been opening the palace to the public on limited occasions, such as New Year's Day and the emperor's birthday. The last congratulatory visit for Emperor Akihito, in January, attracted 154,800 people, the largest crowd recorded during his 30-year reign.

Emperor Akihito received his first congratulatory visit on Nov. 18, 1990, six days after the proclamation ceremony. On that occasion, he appeared eight times and offered greetings to well-wishers.

The 85-year-old emperor expressed his desire to resign in a rare video message in 2016, citing concern that he might not be able to fulfill official duties due to his advanced age. In 2017, Japan enacted one-off legislation enabling him to step down.

© KYODO