New flight paths to Haneda will cross over central Tokyo

Aircraft taxi on the tarmac at Haneda airport in Tokyo.

The Japanese government said Thursday it will increase the capacity of Haneda airport by introducing new international arrival and departure flight paths over central Tokyo next March in the run-up to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The new flight paths, which are slated to open on March 29, will be added to the current routes that pass only over Tokyo Bay.

With the introduction of the new paths, the number of departures and arrivals at the airport will rise by up to 39,000 annually from the current 447,000.

"Strengthening Haneda airport's capacity is essential in a bid to further accept foreign visitors to Japan and enhance international competition," said transport minister Keiichi Ishii.

Ahead of the launch of new flight routes, the ministry compiled measures to reduce noise, such as revising the angle of approach when landing as well as lifting flight altitude.

But local governments of areas under the new flight paths have called for the state to continue efforts to reduce aircraft noise. The ministry said it will keep dialogue open with local residents to ensure the changes are introduced smoothly.

In the run-up to the launch in March, the ministry will accelerate discussions on how to distribute landing slots to air carriers.

In late August, the government will use a small aircraft to fly the new routes to check airport facilities. It expects test flights using a passenger plane to begin in late January.

The ministry released the new flight route plan in 2014. Since then, it has compiled measures to tackle noise and objects that could fall from aircraft and held briefing sessions with local residents.

On Wednesday, the government held a meeting with officials of local governments for the first time since 2016. "We judged we have obtained the understanding of local residents," Ishii said.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said, "Strengthening the function of Haneda airport is important to ensure the smooth hosting of the Tokyo Olympics."

"We continue to urge (the central government) to carry out measures to cope with noise and ensure safety, and the metropolitan government will cooperate proactively," Koike said in a statement.

© KYODO