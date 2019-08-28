New subway station to open at Tokyo’s Toranomon Hills just before Olympics

Tokyo Metro Co and Urban Renaissance (UR) Agency have announced that the city’s newest subway station, Toranomon Hills Station, will open on the Hibiya line early next summer in time for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Toranomon area is currently undergoing redevelopment to transform it into an international business hub. In addition, Tokyo Metro and UR plan to promote community development by connecting the existing Toranomon Station on the Ginza line with Toranomon Hills Station via an underground passage.

Construction started on Toranomon Hills Station in February 2016. The Hibiya line operates between Kita-Senju and Naka-Meguro stations. The new station will be between Kasumigaseki and Kamiyacho stations. Officials said the construction site is 80% completed.

This is the first station to be added to the Hibiya line since it was completed before the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

In order to create additional space within the existing tunnel, such as a ticket gate, construction workers have had to burrow both under and outside the tunnel.

