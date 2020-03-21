No. of coronavirus infections in Japan passes 1,000

Japan has recorded 1,016 cases of domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus as of Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK, hitting a new milestone as the nation grapples with pressure to avoid a health crisis ahead of Tokyo Olympics.
The death toll stands at 43, the same as Friday.
The tally rises to 1,728 if 712 cases of infections from a cruise ship moored in Yokohama last month are included.
Although the number of cases is still on the rise, Japan has started scaling back some measures to fight the spread of the virus.
On Friday, Japan said it would not extend its request to close schools, setting the stage for classes to resume at the start of the academic year in April.
The Tokyo Olympics, set to start from July 24, have been cast into doubt by the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of sporting events and qualifiers around the world.
Olympics organizers have repeatedly said the Games will go on as scheduled.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
11 Comments
Login to comment
zichi
With a small numbers of tests the infection rate is probably higher.
Someone needs to tell PM Abe, "test, trace, treat."
Reckless
Looking at Italy, it seems Japan did something right because the hospitals aren't being overrun with dying persons. Maybe there is something to those masks?
JJ Jetplane
Tests won't change anything. What companies and the government are not doing is the bigger issue.
KnowBetter
They don't even have a clue how how cases are out there in Japan and they keep claiming the that the 2020 Olympics are still on. At current rate of transmission, we won't see the peak EVEN if everyone stays locked at home for one month until the middle of June.
Without a vaccine, and hoping that once you get it you might be immune, using the 80/20 rule and the current rate of transmission, this could take anywhere from 14 to 20 months to burn its self out. Clearly hotter and drier or hot and humid weather doesn't slow it down. This is the current new normal for the next two weeks before you really see government clamp downs in some parts of the world using the military to keep the rules enforced.
Life as you knew is on hold for the foreseeable future.
darknuts
Like Reckless said, if many people were falling I'll, it would impossible to hide for long. With all the Chinese tourists and Japanese tendency to work will sick I am simply baffled at how Japan was able to dodge this bullet. Maybe Japan is doing something right or is simply lucky. The government is definitely under reacting though.
bass4funk
I’m sure if they were to test people the rate would be a lot higher and why wouldn’t it given the proximity of SK and China and the amount of tourism that hits this place, viruses don’t stay regulated in one area and Japan is not some magical and mythical place where mysteriously it gets here and just dies off....yeah, sure.
Do the hustle
That’s a good thing. The number of cases in Australia just passed a thousand too although, Australia has (had) a lot more people coming in from overseas. Plus, many Australians are not taking it seriously enough. It’s only the last few days have people started to consider the severity, but Bondi beach was packed yesterday afternoon by idiots.
Jimizo
I don’t think that is clear. As far as I have read, that hasn’t been ‘clearly’ dismissed.
Vince Black
Fear mongering much?
zichi
So when the 11,000 athletes from 150 countries arrive for the Olympics and their support teams and then hundreds of thousands of supporters will they all be tested on arrival and expected to self-isolate for two weeks?
CrazyJoe
The Japanese little kids are so cute. They are lovely and I hope they will be OK and not infected by this horrible Coronavirus disease. They are the future of Japan. I visited Japan many times. A beautiful country.
Especially the little pre-schoolers you see walking together in their identically colored little hats.