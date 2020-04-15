Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

No. of foreign visitors to Japan plummets 93% in March

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of foreign visitors to Japan sank 93% in March from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic decimated the tourism industry, government data showed on Wednesday.

Total foreign arrivals, which include tourism and business arrivals, plunged to just 193,700 from 2.76 million in the same month last year, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

The biggest number (around 23,000) came from the United States, followed by Vietnam (20,800).

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Study Japanese in Japan

Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Get Your Veg Fix In Tokyo With These Vegetable Delivery Boxes

Savvy Tokyo

Complete your Post Graduate Studies in Japan at Kyoto’s Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Getting Colorful: Where To Buy Unorthodox Hair & Makeup Products In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

These Totally Lost in Translation English Signs in Japan Have us Scratching Our Heads

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Remembering Ken Shimura Through His Best Comedy Sketches

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: March 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nezu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel