Non-infected Americans from cruise ship in Yokohama to be taken back to U.S.

The U.S. government will send chartered aircraft to Japan to evacuate American citizens and their families from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo, its embassy said Saturday, amid concerns about deteriorating sanitary conditions on the vessel.
The aircraft will arrive in Japan on Sunday evening and leave Tokyo's Haneda airport the following day, the embassy said. Only passengers who are not infected by the virus will be transported to the airport on buses.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that about 380 people aboard the Diamond Princess will be offered seats on two evacuation flights from Japan back to the United States.
More than a week has passed since the cruise ship, now with around 3,400 passengers and crew aboard, was put under a two-week quarantine at Yokohama Port after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was found to be infected with COVID-19, the pneumonia-causing new coronavirus.
The number of confirmed cases of infection has since steadily increased to 218, scaring the passengers and crew who have been told to remain on the ship until next Wednesday when the monitoring period ends.
Japan has increasingly confirmed COVID-19 cases from people with no direct connection to China, where the virus originated.
On Saturday, three more people, including a doctor, tested positive for the new coronavirus in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, the prefectural government said.
A total of five people related to a hospital in the town of Yuasa in the prefecture have now been confirmed infected -- two male doctors in their 50s, the wife of one of the doctors in her 50s, and two male patients in their 60s and 70s.
The total number of infections in Japan grew to 262, including the 218 on the Diamond Princess.
The Japanese government also said it will send a fifth chartered plane to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, on Sunday evening to bring home more Japanese and family members. The plane will return to Haneda airport on Monday morning.
On the Diamond Princess, passengers and crew have been complaining about deteriorating sanitary conditions, including no cleaning services and bedsheets that have not been changed for days. Some have also complained of being cooped up in windowless cabins.
With global attention increasingly focused on the situation, the Japanese health ministry said Thursday that it will allow medically vulnerable people, including those who are elderly with pre-existing health conditions, to complete their remaining quarantine period ashore.
According to the WSJ, American evacuees will likely arrive first at Travis Air Force Base in California, where they will undergo additional health screenings.
Some may remain at Travis, where they will face a mandatory quarantine of up to 14 days, while others may be moved to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for quarantine.
A CDC team is on the ground in Japan to assess the health of the passengers. Those with a fever, cough or other symptoms will not be allowed on the flights, the newspaper said.© KYODO
TheLongTermer
great to see this president taking care of his own
I thought the day would never come
memories of fukushima, and our wonderful ambassador
Fighto!
Trump gets a lot of critics from the extreme left. But he is handling this crisis well, rescuing hundreds of US Citizens - many of them extremely old - back to mainland USA within days. Well done. Other nations will try and copy the lead of the USA.
Reckless
Surprising to see the US helping its own citizens.
Osaka_Doug
Nice to see this humanitarian action being taken by all parties. If there are extra seats, I hope they will be filled up with others too.
rgcivilian1
While more research is needed to fully understand the virus. The CDC has focused on surveillance to track cases and containment strategies to slow possible progression of the virus in the United States. Slowing progression gives more time for researchers to work on developing and testing a vaccine and antiviral drugs for this novel coronavirus. Currently, there is no known cure for the virus. Which brings to question why was China even messing around with such a deadly dangerous virus in the first place?
Badge213
They will then get charged the flight tickets back, as dtate department rules require those evacuates to pay back the government the costs of evacuation.
TheLongTermer
Trump might of waived that by exec order
1glenn
This is good news. Being quarantined in a facility that is equipped for that purpose may prevent the virus from spreading to all the passengers. Should have been done sooner, but we are learning as we go. It has never happened quite like this before.
Jeff Ko
The US waited as long as it could cuz they were hoping that Japan, the 3rd biggest economy on this planet, could handle the situation as any advanced civilization could. Apparently, whatever Japan did subpar so the US is taking the matter into it's own hand.
Moderator
Readers, no Japan-bashing please.
Tetsuya Komura
I hope some countries take their people back regardless of infection.
On one hand, they block people from the area regardless of infection, on the other hand, they are urging Japan to release the people on the cruise.
Reckless
Ironically on the Tokyo metro yesterday there were large and ill-timed ads for a domestic cruise ship. No thanks!
OssanAmerica
At least Japan has no problem with letting CDC in.
Bruce Chatwin
Pretty easy for the US to evacuate its citizens from a country in which they have 50,000 occupying troops.
Hiro S Nobumasa
Too slow and too late for some.
Amarjit Grewal
We thank you the Wonderful people of Japan and the Government of Japan for your concerns about our health and wellbeing.Japanese are very hospitable and humble people. We Thank you again.
As far as the Government of the USA was concerned, it was a matter of time and they did it and the rest of the world will follow.
It’s a human tragedy and we all are concerned and will face it as a one Family.
zichi
Amarjit Grewal hope you get to go home soon. Terrible experience.
MiuraAnjin
Is this evacuation mandatory for the US citizens on the Diamond Princess?
They can sit in a tin can, breathing recycled air, with 190 other passengers in extreme proximity for the 10 hour flight back to the US; then restart another 14 days of quarantine on a military base. Alternatively, finish quarantine on the luxury liner and be free as a bird, possibly as soon as next Wednesday. Hmmmmm.
Flute
Yes, and they have a few bases in the area. They don't seem to have problem with quarantine in base, so they should have offered it to start with.
After better late than never.
Good for the people on board. Hope people which want/need to go on land can asap.
Caliboy
Yes, and they have a few bases in the area. They don't seem to have problem with quarantine in base, so they should have offered it to start with.
Please read the article:
American evacuees will likely arrive first at Travis Air Force Base in California, where they will undergo additional health screenings.
Some may remain at Travis, where they will face a mandatory quarantine of up to 14 days, while others may be moved to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for quarantine.
Second, all the bases in Japan are joint SDF/American bases. In other words, they would need the Japanese government's permission.
Richard Burgan
In my opinion, Japan has handled the COVID-19 virus very responsibly. But, they have not communicated very well and left themselves open to criticism. This is a crisis in the making. The right actions can mitigate if not stop it. Let's keep the pressure on for the government to do this right. And, at the same time everyone in Japan needs to take personal actions to reduce their risk of catching or spreading the virus. I think I'll go wash my hands and face...
Yrral
This was a action by our congress,but they will be billed by government
kwatt
3,700 people are too many for Japan to take good care of them. Why did not the US evacuate its citizens earlier? Other nations better do same thing for their citizens. It seems Japan can take good care of its citizens and less number of foreigners.
rgcivilian1
@Second, all the bases in Japan are joint SDF/American bases. In other words, they would need the Japanese government's permission.
Wrong, while the base is joint use no permission is required by the Japan government IAW SOFA 2015 latest revision which hasn't changed. The use of the land use is strictly up to the US on how to use the land and all parameters. Cooperatively speaking though and as courtesy it is discussed for practical alliance purposes only, but again the US does not need the GOJ to tell them how or what they can or not do on the installation within the legal terms of the host nation.
divinda
And in other news, 67 more people on the Diamond Princess were confirmed today to have the virus, bringing the ship's total to 285 and pushing the total number cases in Japan (along with all those other new ones) to 338.