Novelist, Buddhist nun Setouchi dies at 99

Jakucho Setouchi, a novelist and Buddhist nun known for depicting the lives and loves of modern women in award-winning novels such as "The End of Summer" and "Ask the Blossoms," has died of heart failure, people close to her said Thursday. She was 99.

Setouchi, who was awarded the Order of Culture in 2006, was also active in anti-war and anti-nuclear movements. She died Tuesday at a hospital in Kyoto, a city she resided in.

A funeral will be held only with relatives, and a post-funeral gathering in her memory will take place in Tokyo at a later date.

In 1998, Setouchi completed the translation of "The Tale of Genji," written by Murasaki Shikibu in the early 11th century, from classical to modern Japanese in 10 volumes, helping create a new boom of interest in the work.

A native of Tokushima city in western Japan, Setouchi, whose secular name is Harumi Setouchi, became a nun in 1973 at the age of 51, 30 years after graduating from Tokyo Woman's Christian University.

Setouchi had called for the abolition of atomic power since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami wrecked Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, leading to the release of radioactive materials and mass evacuations.

