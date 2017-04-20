Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Atomic Power Co's Tsuruga nuclear power plant No.1 reactor in Fukui Prefecture Photo: Reuters
national

Nuclear authority OKs plans to decommission 5 aging reactors

TOKYO

Japan's nuclear authority approved decommissioning plans for five aging reactors at four power plants on Wednesday, the first such approvals since a government regulation was implemented after the 2011 Fukushima disaster to stop the operation of reactors beyond 40 years.

The five reactors are the Nos. 1 and 2 units at Kansai Electric Power Co's Mihama plant in Fukui Prefecture, the No. 1 unit at Japan Atomic Power Co's Tsuruga plant in Fukui Prefecture, the No. 1 unit at Chugoku Electric Power Co's Shimane plant in Shimane Prefecture and the No. 1 unit at Kyushu Electric Power Co's Genkai plant in Saga Prefecture.

While the utilities indicated it will take about 30 years to complete the decommissioning of each reactor, the disposal sites for the radioactive waste from the facilities have yet to be determined.

The decommissioning work will involve removing spent fuel from pools, dismantling reactors and demolishing surrounding facilities.

The regulation brought in following the 2011 disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant prohibits nuclear reactors from operating for over 40 years in principle, but the Nuclear Regulation Authority can approve the operation of a unit for up to 20 more years if the operator makes safety upgrades and the unit passes screening.

It was decided in March 2015 to scrap the five reactors, mainly due to profitability, as huge amounts of additional investment would be needed to meet the new safety requirements to keep the reactors operating beyond 40 years.

Meanwhile, the authority has given approval for the extended operation of the No. 3 unit at Kansai Electric's Mihama plant as well as the Nos. 1 and 2 units at its Takahama plant in Fukui Prefecture, which are also around 40 years old.

The authority is currently examining Shikoku Electric Power Co's decommissioning plan for the No. 1 unit at the Ikata plant in Ehime Prefecture, after the utility decided in March 2016 to scrap the reactor.

In Wednesday's meeting, the authority also decided that Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd.'s uranium enrichment facility in the village of Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, satisfies regulatory requirements, virtually giving a green light for its operation. The decision will become official after consultation with the industry minister.

It will become the second fuel plant to clear new regulatory requirements after Global Nuclear Fuel-Japan Co's plant in Kanagawa Prefecture.

© KYODO

This is not unexpected. Looks like most of these were in Kansai. Putting all of these plants behind us, here is what we can expect. 1. Higher electric bills because decommissioning is more expensive than operating the plants. 2. Greater use of fossil fuels because they are the only way that utilities can provide energy reliably to these huge urban areas. That means much higher greenhouse gas emissions. 3. Fluctuating prices for electrical power because fossil fuels are vulnerable to international pricing and yen exchange rates.

This is what people wanted. There are going to be a lot of people cashing in on this. And the people paying for electricity will pay.

Now is the time for solar and storage for excess energy generated in the daytime. This is not a technology problem it is a market and regulatory problem blocking new technologies.

"This is not a technology problem it is a market and regulatory problem"

OK. You first. And I am pretty serious about that. If you have not taken advantage of the GREAT subsidies over the last five years to install solar just for your own home, then you failed your family and your community. Markets and regulation were ideal and you blew it. They were counting on you. We all were.

Oh wait. No. You are talking about SOMEONE ELSE'S money? Oh. Well that is different. How about the moneybag utilities? Sorry. Japan's policies all but bankrupted them by making them strand huge assets (nuclear) and forcing them to turn to foreign fossil fuels for stable electricity for five years. How about the government? Too late. They have already been looted for highway funds and pensions. So where is the money going to come from? What is there to regulate? Who will you tax?

It could have been different, but we have been brought to this point by anti-nuclear hysteria. Japan was a world leader in greenhouse gas policy because it used nuclear power. Now it is among the world's leading coal consumers because that is how anti-nuclear activists wanted it.

Solar is plenty cheap, but the FIT has been dropping along with prices for solar panels. What is happening now is that the risk to solar installers is not falling. The business has been unable to maintain itself. A huge solar provider failed in Kyushu this week, but JT is not reporting that. And battery storage is not cheap enough to be useful. I know this because I have priced all systems on the market. They are not even close to economically feasible.

Let's not hold this illusion that technology is going to save us. If people can be herded and cowed and manipulated as easily as they were against nuclear power in Japan, then there is no technology or policy or regulation on earth that will save us from a riled up, stupid populace.

According to the NRA about 28 out of the fleet of 48 reactors will be decommissioned. The cost of decommissioning a reactor is met by the utility which included a charge as part of its monthly power charges and is required by law to set aside the money for those costs.

Kansai power will decommission two reactors but only operates one single coal fired power plants and has no plans to add to that.

The reactors being decommissioned are no longer safe to operate, according to the NRA, which now has a new chairman, unless billions were spent updating the safety to the new standards but it also stated no nuclear plant can be considered 100% safe.

There will be a problem about the storage of the spent fuel from those decommissioned plants plus the waste from deconstructions. The reprocessing plant in Aomori is at 90% capacity. There's about 20,000 tons of spent fuel at the nuclear power plants.

To date, the government have been unable to locate a site for the 1000 year storage of nuclear waste.

The government is planning by 2030 to generate 25% of power from renewal energy. Nuclear power plants will cease by default at the end of their life cycles.

Since the reactors have been shut down for safety inspections and updates, the use of coal increased from about 25% to 30% but the biggest burners of coal remain America, India and China. China cancelled the building of 150 new coal plants.

5SpeedRacer5 Today 09:46 am JST

This is not unexpected. Looks like most of these were in Kansai. Putting all of these plants behind us, here is what we can expect. 1. Higher electric bills because decommissioning is more expensive than operating the plants.

So, you say KEPCO did not put aside the provisions for decommission? That would be an accounting fraud. All the past officers and directors at KEPCO are liable for authorizing fraudulent accounting statements. Let us make them pay.

The price of electricity on average about 14c/kWh in 2009 which increased to average 18c/kWh in 2015 but decreased since then. The price of LNG dropped and coal too in 2015, LNG prices fell by 37% and coal by 19%. Since 2011 the imports of LNG increased by 8% and coal by 9%.

Oil is the primary energy import which accounts for 40% with 80% of it coming from the Middle East. Coal 27% and LNG 23%.

Water heating constitutes about 30% of total energy demand. Saving in this area could reduce energy demand and CO2 emissions. EcoCute is a water heating system with a heat pump using CO2 as refrigerant. With one unit of electricity and two units of energy from the air produces three units of heat for the cost of one unit of electricity. CO2 emissions are reduced by 66%. If all boilers were replaced by these heating systems, CO2 emissions in 2030 are estimated to be 48.3 million tons, less than 2012 levels.

