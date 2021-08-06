Number of Games-related COVID infections rises to 387

The number of Olympic Games-related COVID-19 infections has risen to 387, a day after Tokyo recorded more than 5,000 cases for the first time during the pandemic, officials said Friday.
Tokyo Olympics organizers added 29 cases to its tally from July 1 through Thursday. No athletes or residents of the Olympic Village are among the new cases.
The 387 total includes 207 contractors, living in Japan and visiting from abroad, who are working at the Games.
Tokyo authorities announced a daily total of 5,042 new cases on Thursday.
Japanese Prime Minister Yosihide Suga said Thursday "infections are expanding at a pace we have never experienced before." He ruled out a link to hosting the Olympics during a state of emergency.
16 Comments
Jim
Guess this is the govt definition of "Safe & Secure" Olympics?
Sven Asai
Yes, and the viruses are so very small and impressed, that they surely all shiver from fear and without exception abide to his rulings.
Jim
As long as Japan wins gold medals all will be forgiven…smh!
Even though the number of infections was lower than expected makes me wonder why did the infection rate rise during the Olympics. Then I realized that it could have been through the local communities putting their guard down since hosting Olympics implied all is under control. The truth is it’s beyond control now. Also some infections could have been from the athletes passing it to the volunteers and these volunteers taking local transportation home every night after the games and spreading it to the general public ( so much for the Olympic bubble ). Bottom line is Mr.Bash will leave Japan in a terrible state through his recklessness and greed! COVID 19 is just the beginning as we will experience more of such outbreaks which might be more deadly in the years ahead. Future generations will study this Olympics as an example for what not to do during a pandemic! They’ll be saying something along the lines of “ these fools held the Olympics during a pandemic “!
Derek Grebe
Mr. Bach, only a few weeks ago you told us that the COVID risk of your cash cow was zero.
Would you care to step out of the 3M yen per night suite we are paying for to comment on this?
No, I didn't think you would.
theResident
379 people out of 79,000 here for the Olympics. Lets stop with the hysterics.
theResident
sorry..387.
BlackFlagCitizen
There's also news that states that some of the people working for the Olympics haven't been tested properly or at all.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210805_30/
kurisupisu
Why won’t the virus listen to Bach and Suga?
I prescribe steak every night as a cure!
Tristis Quepe
Bach: "The Olympic village and environment will be totally safe and secure".
387 positive tests later:
"It's only 387 people, that's not really that much more than zero. Anyway, I got to see the games! Me! Me! Me! Me! Me!"
Do the hustle
Are they tracing these infections and isolating contacts? Has Mr. Suga considered these missing steps are the reason community infections are running wild?
gakinotsukai
I would have guessed so.
But the kisha club media like to focus on the foreigners athletes & staff infected.
dan
The vaccine does NOT stop it spreading so why are people surprised ?!!
taj
"No athletes or residents of the Olympic Village are among the new cases."
Which means today's positives are all contractors or volunteers who are commuting to and from the village. Japanese residents. Mostly unvaccinated. The people living among us.
klausdorth
All this in addition to the 4.500 plus in Tokyo today! And please don't tell me it's the obese or that it is connected to the Olympics!
louisferdinandc
@do the hustle “Are they tracing these infections and isolating contacts? Has Mr. Suga considered these missing steps are the reason community infections are running wild?”
There’s been over 100,000 positives outside the Olympics in the same period, and over 70% of those related to the Olympics are residents of Japan too. The athletes are probably the only ones traced and isolated, as even when a school teacher gets the virus the 35 students in the class (some of then having probably transmitted it) are not even identified as close contacts. The Olympics are our problem the same way rain is the problem of someone falling from a skyscraper.
Richard Gallagher
The musings by those upon the obvious, reflects a very peculiar perspective. As if to be contrary holds any manner of meaning or insight - let alone superior vision.
Fact is: Hundreds of cases of SARSCoV-2 - directly related to the Olympic Games. And, indeed there have been infections amongst athletes. The spread of the virus is not linear but random, however, it has an origin. Which would be the Olympics, in this particular case. Take that number and multiply. Times six. Times six. And increasingly so. It is still exponential. Contact tracing and isolation are the only means of preventing the spread.
There is a pandemic. By the very word, planetary. Holding the Olympics was determined by reasoning that did not include science nor any genuine concern related to the contagion other than insisting the games would be conducted no matter the cost. Which is economic and social.
From 500 cases a day to 5,000. From Zero to 387. The incubation period for COVID-19 is thought to extend to 14 days, with a median time of 4-5 days from exposure to symptoms onset. One study reported that 97.5% of people with COVID-19 who have symptoms will do so within 11.5 days of SARS-CoV-2 infection.