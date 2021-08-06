Number of Games-related COVID infections rises to 387

The number of Olympic Games-related COVID-19 infections has risen to 387, a day after Tokyo recorded more than 5,000 cases for the first time during the pandemic, officials said Friday.

Tokyo Olympics organizers added 29 cases to its tally from July 1 through Thursday. No athletes or residents of the Olympic Village are among the new cases.

The 387 total includes 207 contractors, living in Japan and visiting from abroad, who are working at the Games.

Tokyo authorities announced a daily total of 5,042 new cases on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yosihide Suga said Thursday “infections are expanding at a pace we have never experienced before." He ruled out a link to hosting the Olympics during a state of emergency.

