Number of New Year postcards nationwide 33% lower than in 2024

Japan Post announced Wednesday a preliminary figure for the number of New Year cards (nengajo) delivered on New Year's Day.
According to the report, about 491 million cards were delivered nationwide, down 33% from the previous year (743 million in 2024). The average number of cards delivered per person was 4 (6 in 2024).
The decrease is thought to be due to the impact of postal fee hikes and social media. The postage for New Year postcards for 2025 has increased by 22 yen, from 63 yen to 85 yen.© Japan Today
Newgirlintown
Is it really surprising when they keep putting the price of stamps up?
リッチ
rate hikes and frankly gimmicks. Nearly everyone tosses them and frankly a daily email or weekly email written with some care is much more valuable. When is the last time you wrote a proper letter in email form with paragraphs and full sentences etc. If you do that at least twice a year and customized to each person it would mean a lot more. The only one who benefits from postcards are the post office and stationary shops. People are just getting smarter with their money.
wallace
We sent 40 to our closest people. Previously it was 100. I used an excellent printer. ¥100 each including postage.
blackpassenger
It was bound to happen. That tradition is a royal pain in the posterior
GuruMick
I didnt get any postcards....a silent victim of the down turn
YeahRight
I got two, so I suppose I have to run out and buy a couple to send back. I had forgotten about the increase in postage. That sucks.