Number of New Year postcards nationwide 33% lower than in 2024

Japan Post announced Wednesday a preliminary figure for the number of New Year cards (nengajo) delivered on New Year's Day.

According to the report, about 491 million cards were delivered nationwide, down 33% from the previous year (743 million in 2024). The average number of cards delivered per person was 4 (6 in 2024).

The decrease is thought to be due to the impact of postal fee hikes and social media. The postage for New Year postcards for 2025 has increased by 22 yen, from 63 yen to 85 yen.

