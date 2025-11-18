 Japan Today
national

Number of bear attack victims in Japan in April-Oct hits record high of 196

TOKYO

The number of bear attack victims in Japan in the seven months through October totaled 196, a record high for the same period in the past five years, the Environment Ministry said Monday.

In October alone, the number reached 88, more than double the 39 recorded in September. By prefecture, Akita Prefecture saw the highest number of victims in the April-October period, followed by Iwate and Fukushima prefectures.

As of Nov. 5, there were a record high of 13 fatalities due to bear attacks since April, according to the ministry.

The Japanese government on Friday beefed up existing countermeasures against bears in response to the recent increase in attacks on human, including offering financial and logistical support to help municipalities employ licensed hunters.

Amid a shortage of skilled hunters nationwide, amended rules also took effect on Thursday that enable police officers to use rifles to kill bears.

