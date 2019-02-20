Number of foreign visitors to Japan rises 7.5% to 2.69 mil in January

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in January increased 7.5 percent from a year earlier to 2,689,400, an all-time high for the month, supported by the relaxation of visa rules for Chinese tourists, official data showed Wednesday.
By country and region, visitors from South Korea were the most numerous at 779,400, down 3 percent from a year earlier, followed by those from China at 754,400, up 19.3 percent, Taiwan at 387,500, up 10.5 percent, and Hong Kong at 154,300, down 3.9 percent, according to the data released by the Japan Tourism Agency
Hiroshi Tabata, commissioner of the agency, said the impact of a series of natural disasters last year, including a deadly earthquake that hit the northernmost main island of Hokkaido in September, has been subsiding.
Tabata, however, said the pace of growth has not returned to the levels seen in the first half of 2018, partly because visitors from South Korea and Hong Kong are not recovering.
In January, Japan relaxed visa requirements for Chinese citizens. In recent years, increasingly wealthy people from China are traveling independently to foreign countries and are now less likely to join tour groups.
The number of visitors from a number of other countries rose in the reporting month. Travelers from Vietnam jumped 27.8 percent from a year ago to 35,400, while those from Australia, many of whom head to Japan's mountains on skiing holidays, renewed a monthly record of 81,100, up 16.0 percent.
On the trend of visitors traveling around the time of the Lunar New Year holiday season celebrated by some Asian countries in February, Tabata said, "It is relatively good and I think the figure rose about 20 percent from last year."© KYODO
9 Comments
Yubaru
To all those that think that there are so many "problems" between SK, China and Japan, don't be fooled by the media, the proof is here that the majority of the troubles are over exaggerated and over hyped by the media looking to justify their own positions!
Koreans, Chinese and Japanese "average" folk get along just fine!
602miko
And I see many pictures of them on Instagram and FB. They'd promoted much Japan. Japan should thanks the visitors lol. Because of them thousand of tourist came to Japan.
oldman_13
Interesting, this shows that Japan and Japanese still hold sway among Chinese and South Koreans, and in a positive way despite the negative media and the anti-Japan nationalists. If Japan was so bad and 'xenophobic,' these people wouldn't want to visit Japan, but visit they do, and in record numbers.
Good for these open minded folk.
SJ
People are kind and the streets are clean in Japan. Above all, the prices of food, drink and accommodation are reasonable. There are low-cost airlines to Japan. These factors contribute to the steady increase of tourists in Japan.
Yubaru
Personally speaking, this is very true, if you manage to stay out of Tokyo!
Ganbare Japan!
Amazing boom! Around 85 percent of visitors to Japan are from Asian region. So much for those who say Japan has a bad image in Asia, Japan "needs to apologize", "pay compensation" etc etc. They love Japan!
SJ
Asians tend to hate the Japanese government and leaders, not Japanese people.
Thatsapickle
This is why I love to travel back to Japan. I just hope Japan doesn't sell its soul in the process. Somedays I hear more Chinese spoken then Japanese.
Ricky Kaminski13
Those figures are just incredible. The floodgates are well and truly open. Like it or not.
Turn it into cold hard cash Japan. Professionalism, intergrity and smarts. Even if those coming aren’t quite your cup of tea.
Politicians, make sure local communities feel that they are all sharing the fruits of this well needed tourism boom and goldmine. Get the attitudes on the ground right and it will be a non stop and continuous win win.
Irashyaaaaaaiiiii!
Schopenhauer
Japan is located most northern among Asian countries and for them, snow may be new experience. Recently I drove to Hirosaki in Aomori prefecture and I asked people walking about the road and they did not understand Japanese. They were tourists from other parts of Asia. It was a surprise for me. For people living snowy areas, their living is troubled a lot by snow and they call it "setsugai" snow harms.