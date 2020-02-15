Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A bus with passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama on Sunday. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
national

Number of infections on virus-hit ship in Yokohama up 70 to 355

3 Comments
TOKYO

The number of new-coronavirus infections among passengers and crew from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo, has risen by 70 to 355, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said Sunday.

Of the 70, 38 did not show symptoms such as fever and coughing, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The ministry has so far tested a total of 1,219 people aboard the ship, which currently houses about 3,400 passengers and crew.

Kato made the remark on an NHK program as two U.S. government-chartered planes were set to arrive in Japan in the evening to bring home approximately 400 U.S. citizens aboard the ship.

The Diamond Princess has been undergoing a two-week quarantine period at Yokohama Port after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was found to be infected with COVID-19, a new type of pneumonia-causing coronavirus.

The ministry said it has been focusing so far on testing people aged 70 and older and will focus on testing those younger than 70 from around Sunday.

If people test negative and have no health problems, they will be allowed to disembark when the quarantine period ends Wednesday.

Americans on the ship will be transported to the State Department-chartered planes at Tokyo's Haneda airport. The planes are scheduled to leave on Monday.

They will be screened before boarding the aircraft to "prevent symptomatic travelers from departing Japan," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement released Saturday, suggesting that those showing symptoms will receive treatment in Japan.

On return to the United States, the passengers will be subject to a 14-day, federal quarantine and be housed at two existing federal quarantine sites for repatriated travelers in California and Texas, according to the CDC.

In Beijing, authorities said Sunday the death toll in the COVID-19 outbreak, which originated in the central city of Wuhan, has risen 142 to 1,665 in mainland China.

The Chinese government also said it confirmed 2,009 new infections, bringing the total number of those infected to 68,500.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

These people should not be on the ship! Please get them off that incubator and to a PROPER quarantine station!!! Did a net search and only this ship is getting worse. The world is watching.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

And what happens to the staff and other personnel who are non paying customers? Will they be flown out? Will Japan, British cruise ship owner or their respective countries evacuate them while footing the cost for any necessary treatment in a medical facility?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

You have to wonder if quarantining them on the ship infected many more people than in a specific quarantine facility or quarantined their own homes. Getting food delivered by staff that interact with every passenger several times a day and/or the air circulation system could have contributed to the increased rate of infections.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Kamakura Daibutsu (Great Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

Valentine’s Day? More Like Galentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #68: The Sweet Taste of French Revolution

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 6, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy Ume-Shiso Syrup

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Top 5 High School Romance Anime Every Otaku Must See

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Foreign Language College: A Welcoming Home for International Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog