Number of new coronavirus cases in Japan surges to 102,829

Japan on Tuesday reported 102,829 new coronavirus cases, up 65,274 from Monday. It was the first time the nationwide number has topped 100,000 since Sept 14. Tokyo reported 11,196 new cases, up 7,171 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 26, up five from Monday. The nationwide figure was 257, up 22 from Monday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 88.© Japan Today
13 Comments
Eastman
Number of new coronavirus-related deaths in Japan surges to 88,unknown how many were vaccinated/same thing applies for cases/.
Seigi
Who cares?
Chabbawanga
noone
Sven Asai
That not-caring-method obviously fails even more than the NoCovid strategy.
jeancolmar
I care. I would like to know why this surge is happening. People wear masks and and get inoculated. There are no obvious rebellions. The Tokyo Olympics are ancient history. Tourists have been screened. Everything is supposed squeaky clean in Japan--and it's not.
Bobo
up again, am I the only person that sees the masks don’t work at all? Yet we continue to wear them till when?
Bobo
A wave every 3 months forever!
Fredrik
The question is not who cares, but should we care? If so, until when? What are the criteria for accepting this as an inevitable cause of death?
dan
Over this nonsense already !!!
hattorikun
I think mask has been the working for me… coz I have never been vaccinated. Many I know got infected even though they have been multiple vaxxed and also masked…
Rhaegar
Lets see 102,829 new cases with an additional 5 people with severe symptoms..... calculating... calculating..... 0.005% (rounding up!) of the new infections required hospitalization....got it.
Can we now have some data on Influenza? Or is that not tracked?
Hurry up and re-classify Covid19 to the same level as Flu/Colds already JGOV.... please.....
MumbaiRocks!
Wearing a mask in crowded places during a pandemic is common sense. Getting a safe vaccine if you are at risk is common sense. The rest depends on the individual.
Jim
The family and friends of the 88 who died today and the family / friends of the thousands who have died in Japan due to the corona virus over the past three years!
When you lose your loved ones to corona, then maybe you’ll stop making insensitive comments about it!
Hervé L'Eisa
Considering the very high rate of those who have received the jabs, and the vast majority of people are still wearing masks, something appears to NOT be working....
dan
@Jim You do realize that most influenza deaths are being attributed to COVID19 right?!
Think McFly think !