Number of new coronavirus cases in Japan surges to 102,829

Japan on Tuesday reported 102,829 new coronavirus cases, up 65,274 from Monday. It was the first time the nationwide number has topped 100,000 since Sept 14. Tokyo reported 11,196 new cases, up 7,171 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 26, up five from Monday. The nationwide figure was 257, up 22 from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 88.

© Japan Today