 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Object believed to be human skull found in vacant house in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

An object believed to be a human skull has been found in a vacant house in Tokyo, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the owner of the house in Ogikubo, Suginami Ward, called 110 at around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday and reported that he had found something that looked like a human skull while cleaning up his house, TV Asahi reported.

Police said the object appeared to be part of a human skull and that remnants of teeth were still attached. It was found on the second floor of the house beneath scattered luggage.

No one has lived in the house for some time. The man told police he lost contact with his sister who used to live there.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet in Japan: What To Look Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Gojo River

GaijinPot Travel

Arima Onsen Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Hay Fever in Japan: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Bento: Savvy’s Guide To Japan’s Packed Lunch Box

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass 2025

GaijinPot Travel