Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A street is crowded with shoppers in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Office cluster pushes Tokyo coronavirus cases to 6-week high of 55

4 Comments
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO

Tokyo's new coronavirus cases climbed to 55 on Wednesday, the highest tally since May 5, after a cluster of infections was found at an unnamed office in the Japanese capital.

The metropolis, with a population of 14 million, has sought to keep new cases below 20 a day after Japan lifted a state of emergency on May 25. Tokyo has said it could re-impose restrictions if the figure crept up to 50 or more - something that last happened on May 5.

Speaking before the latest figure was reported, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike had warned of a "large number" on Wednesday as more positive test results followed a cluster of seven infections previously found at the office.

"Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately" as people have emerged from the capital's "Stay Home" initiative, she told reporters. "Businesses like eateries are taking steps to create partitions and such, but it's difficult to see what kind of precautions are being taken at offices.

"The latest case tells us that offices can become clusters too, so we'd like everyone to think again about what a new normal for the workplace should look like."

Koike said that in addition to the latest results from the office, more than 10 cases emerged from group testing in Shinjuku - an area known for its nightlife - on Wednesday.

Still, Tokyo - like the rest of Japan - has been spared the kind of explosive outbreak seen elsewhere, with some 5,800 coronavirus cases and 323 deaths so far.

In all of Japan, about 18,000 have tested positive and 965 have died so far from the COVID-19 illness.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Still Insignificantly low, why is this news

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

why is this news

Because the evidence shows that a few cases in one month can lead to thousands of deaths in the next.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

With the election campaign running up to July 4 for voting on the new Tokyo governor on July 5, it is more than likely we will see increased cases of infections, especially when you have many people gathering closely -- especially near the major train stations -- together to listen to the candidates.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Very scary to use trains and going to office nowadays..

1 ( +2 / -1 )

A mini-spike at the workplace is a traceable case.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Come on, Monty!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog