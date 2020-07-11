Okinawa governor wants tougher action after 61 U.S. Marines infected with coronavirus

The governor of Japan's Okinawa island demanded a top U.S. military commander take tougher prevention measures and more transparency hours after officials were told that 61 Marines at two bases have been infected over the past few days.
Okinawan officials on Sunday reported the 61 cases - 38 of them at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which is at the center of a relocation dispute, and another 23 at Camp Hansen - since July 7. They said that U.S. military officials told them the two bases have since been put in lockdown.
The disclosure of the exact figures came only after Okinawa's repeated requests to the U.S. military.
Gov Denny Tamaki, in telephone talks late Saturday with Lt Gen H Stacy Clardy, commander of III Marine Expeditionary Force, demanded the U.S military increase disease prevention measures to maximum levels, stop sending personnel from the mainland U.S. to Okinawa and seal the bases, as well as provide more transparency.
"Okinawans are shocked by what we were told (by the U.S. military)," Tamaki told a news conference Saturday. "It is extremely regrettable that the infections are rapidly spreading among U.S. personnel when we Okinawans are doing our utmost to contain the infections."
"We now have strong doubts that the U.S. military has taken adequate disease prevention measures," he added.
Tamaki said he wants more talks with the U.S. military. Okinawan officials also asked the Japanese government to pressure the U.S. side to provide details including the number of cases, seal off Futenma and Camp Hansen, and step up preventive measures.
Adding to their concern is quarantining of an unidentified number of American service members arriving from the mainland U.S. for ongoing staff rotations at an off-base hotel due to shortage of space on base, officials said.
The Marines said in a statement Friday that the troops were taking additional protective measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus and were restricting off-base activities. The statement said measures are "to protect our forces, our families, and the local community," without providing details on the infections.
The Marine Corps Installations Pacific said on its Facebook page on Saturday that "this week, the Marine Corps experienced two localized clusters of individuals who tested positive for the virus." It said those who tested positive were in isolation.
Okinawa is home to more than half of about 50,000 American troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact, and the residents are sensitive to U.S. base-related problems.
Okinawans also oppose a planned relocation of Futenma Air Base from the current site in a densely populated area in the south to a less populated area on the east coast.
Okinawa has had about 150 cases of the coronavirus. In all, Japan has had about 21,000 cases and 1,000 deaths, with Tokyo reporting more than 200 new cases for a third straight day Saturday.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
HAMBURGER
Don't let them off the base for any reason short of N Korean-Chinese invasion.
Serrano
They'll be fine. They're young, healthy Marines. They'll shrug it off and won't be contagious in short order.
Speed
The problem is, is that if they're suddenly reporting 61 cases that means they didn't report any cases before this, which there had to have been.
Dinesh
Yeah if I see them I will surely call !!! In other countries military people get into action during disaster times like floods .. what this American bases do here during Kumamoto floods ?? They do nothing, eat tax payers money and create chaos here ... !
ATM's
The US forces should be sensitive of their hosts and follow the regulations as per Japanese law.
They must avoid the care free attitude towards combating the virus the way other Americans are doing in the US.
Yubaru
This statement makes it sound as if Tamaki is saying that the bases have been locked down, He did not, all Tamaki stated was "the outbreaks occurred at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, and Camp Hansen".
I want to know where the author is getting the information from that the bases are "locked down", as I have close friends who work on BOTH and neither say they are "locked down"!
Oh and this...
https://www.facebook.com/IIIMEF/photos/a.1681038328796813/2975686642665302/?type=3&theater
Yubaru
"Regulations per Japanese law?" Please expand on just what you mean?
Toasted Heretic
The attitude of some Americans in Japan is appalling. If they don't wise up and show a modicum of respect to their fellow human beings, the virus will increase.
Haven't they inflicted enough pain on this country?
Toasted Heretic
This is a demonstrative example of why certain irresponsible people shouldn't be allowed in Japan.
savethegaijin
I mean, if they're mostly wearing masks then they're doing the same amount of prevention as the Japanese populace. There's essentially zero social distancing here in Tokyo, basically life is how it's always been just with masks and hand sanitizer. If that's what the people on the base are also doing then how can you fault them? If not then they deserve to be condemned for reckless behavior.
Also, the jab about celebrating Independence Day is ridiculous. Thousands upon thousands of Japanese people went out at the height of the first wave to get drunk under sakura trees without masks and social distancing, but I doubt the governor would find that comparable.
But also, Gov. Tamaki uses absolutely any excuse to **** on any Americans in Okinawa whatsoever so his political agenda makes it hard to take him seriously.
Also
I'm no big fan of the US military presence in Japan but...
There are actually no Japanese laws regulating social distancing and mask wearing, so the argument for Americans flouting these "laws" makes no sense.
Definitely should lock down the base until further notice, though. As anywhere should be, with an outbreak.
ulysses
That was stupid and irresponsible, so are the July 4 celebrations!!!
Two wrongs don’t make a right.
Toasted Heretic
Send them home.
(After they have recovered, obvs).
savethegaijin
@ulysses
I agree with you. I'm just commenting on the hypocrisy.
vanityofvanities
The most serious problem is on the side of Japan. Japanese people do not think seriously to protect their country by themselves.
Yubaru
Why wait? If the military can afford to rent out an ENTIRE Hilton hotel to house their people off base here, prior to them being shipped back home, they can afford to pay to send these sick or infected one's back too!
voiceofokinawa
This is another type of base damage Okinawa has to suffer. It's reported that the U.S. military leased a local hotel outside the base to quarantine U.S. mainland-returned dependents. Hope nothing will come from the hotel.
Yubaru
They rented out the Hilton Double Tree hotel in Chatan, which was temporarily closed, for the purpose of housing, not just dependents, but military who are on orders to return to the states.
It's for people LEAVING Okinawa, not coming in.
Mocheake
What? Ordinary citizens are allowed to catch the coronavirus but Americans can't, right? Did Okinawa have zero infections until now or is this just more hate thrown at the service members? I already know the answer. How many infections did Tokyo have yesterday? Maybe its governor can blame the service members too. Seems to always work in Okinawa.
vanityofvanities
If the same thing happens at U.S. bases in mainland Japan, people of Japan will be very upset and frightened. They will for the first time begin thinking seriously about problems keeping a foreign settlement they cannot control.
liarsnfools
Kick the Marines out. Terrible “guests”.....
Yubaru
This is a classic deflection here. Nice try, but at least here, folks are infecting each other, and NOT having it imported from other countries!
Which is another problem, Japan is basically still shut down to international air travel, hell the international terminal at Naha AP is still closed. BUT these military folks come in and out of Japan through Kadena here in Okinawa, no visas, only their ID cards.
The military is making things worse by not quarantining their people PRIOR to boarding the plane, and then quarantining them again at their port of entry, meaning Kadena AIr Base.
We have every damn right to bitch about this one. The military is not doing it's job by allowing them into the country!
The military should be stopping ALL entry into countries that have banned flights from the USA. There is no excuse!
And NO ONE is blaming the military for the new cases that popped up here. We went well over 2 months with ZERO cases, and the two we have here now, are from people from here who contracted the virus on trips to mainland.
Yubaru
Right now, the US can NOT be trusted with anything with regards to COVID. There were nearly 70,000 new cases there just yesterday, over a quarter of a million in less than a week.
No one, military or otherwise, should be allowed OUT of the US until they get it under control!
Folks may talk about China being the "cause" of all of this, but right now, it's America that's making it worse!
dbsaiya
From what I understand DoD aka Esper has mandated that infection numbers will not be released so that adversaries would not know the changing capability of the forces. That being said to immediately tackle this problem, GOJ should initiate an immediate dialog with DoD to get the most vital information on a need to know basis. They should set up a joint contingency committee, and at a minimum it should be comprised of CG USFJ, CG III MEF, Tamaki, and the head medical doctor of Okinawa's Corona task force. This is new ground and I'm not sure if SOFA covers this, but if this isn't contained, the host nation and the U.S. forces have a lot to lose. It's not a time to throw mud at each other, work the problem first. You can bet your house and horse that NK and PRC are watching how the U.S. and it's allies are working through these issues.
quercetum
I’m actually impressed that Yubaru requested news articles on Okinawa as Japan isn’t just Tokyo and voilà!
AgentX
The stark contrast in sentiment in this comment section and in the comments section of hostess/nightlife "covid threat" story yesterday, for almost EXACTLY the same thing, is quite disturbing and disappointing!
dbsaiya
Also to note, I haven't seen Abe or Kono say anything about this, I may have missed it. Therein lies the problem. Also, MCAS Iwakuni is also a part of 1st MAW which is HQd in Futenma. My point being, Iwakuni is in Yamaguchi, Abe's constituency. If there was an outbreak in Iwakuni do you think Abe would act more quickly? Just sayin'...
rainyday
I am guessing they got it from newly arrived troops from the US. Which means that while the rest of Japan, and most of the world, has closed its doors to the US, American military bases are a loophole that is allowing infected Americans into the country (U.S. military members are not subject to Japanese immigration and border control laws).
I’d be pissed off too if I was in Okinawa. Actually I am pissed off even though I don’t live near a US base, this is a problem for the whole country.
changamangaliay
As long as the host clubs and night establishments are open and operating, one shouldn't be asking marines or other businesses in Japan to lockdown or close down.
kwatt
It seems to me more soldiers would get infected soon as a base isolated looks like a small town.
Shinichi Hamada
It always amazes me how quickly people forget the extremely low mortality rate of this virus.
Relax, people!
David Shawn Kanda
@Serrano. What are you thinking!? This is serious!
It goes to show that the US military and the its government are not taking proper precautions and further discredits the credibility of the United States as a nation capable of containing this virus.
rainyday
Oh yeah, relax. Only 136,000 people have died from it in the country these soldiers are coming from, no big deal at all.
Goodlucktoyou
USA soldiers are trained to kill and their roaming around civilian Okinawa will kill.
Yukiman
Send them home.
(After they have recovered, obvs).
Easy to say that. How will you defend Japan. Premature response.
Larr Flint
Ohhh no that's terrible news! We don't need American soldiers here maybe they should return to their country. This is the reason why we should keep borders close, no-one in or out.
savethegaijin
@Goodlucktoyou
You do realize that the soldiers stationed in Okinawa probably don't want to be there either? Most people would rather be in their home country, they don't generally have a choice where they go. You're insane to believe that American soldiers are like zombies just roaming around Japan murdering people left and right. Actually insane.
The benefit of having the US bases in Japan benefits Japan a lot more than the reverse. Japan could very well ask them to leave but they don't because (to name just a few reasons outside of the constitutional problem), Japan doesn't have a large population of young men to spare, they barely have enough young people to fill regular jobs. Next, because Japan has a very old population, they simply cannot spare an enormous chunk of their GDP to go to defense spending. Regular Americans don't particularly want their tax money to pay for the defense of other countries, they don't really want their family members to be shipped abroad willy nilly, nor do the soldiers necessarily want to live in a country they have no particular interest in. It's just their job.
It's not an ideal situation for either side but you act as if America is colonizing Japan and that's ridiculous. Okinawans should take their grievances to Tokyo because if you think the Japanese government wants the US military to completely leave you're living in fantasy land.
William Mirrielees
I agree, this may originated from a recent transfer from the US. Every soldier going overseas should be tested prior to shipping out but I don't if that is done. The temperature gig is not worth the time since 30 to 40 % of those carrying the virus have no symptoms but are able to infect others. Hopefully they will contact trace find determine the origin so they can prevent future outbreaks. There is not much we can do when we have an idiot for a President running around saying the coronavirus is a minor ailment to 99 % the people. He keeps the CDC from providing guidance to the States. Makes me mad because I really want to come back and visit Japan, By the way the comment here that these guys are healthy and they recover. We just had an incident here were some young people had a coronavirus party. They thought the whole thing was a hoax. (Trump) Well one young man has died and two are in critical condition. We are dealing with some stupid people back here. Stay safe everyone.
William Mirrielees
Sorry for the few typo. I forgot my glasses. I would like to make my corrections
every soldier going overseas should be tested prior to shipping out but I don't think that is done
RichardPearce
61 newly diagnosed active cases means close to 200 other infected people who don't know they're sick, yet, and a dozen or more of them presently infectious.
Fighto!
@ Serrano. Another completely ignorant statement. It is NOT these marines any of us are worrying about. It is those locals in Okinawa they have come into contact with who may not be able to "shrug it off" as a result of these selfish marines.
Lock ALL the marines down 24/7 until the entire outbreak is traced and resolved.
hiragino4410
US bases in Japan are beneficial for USA's international geopolitics, particularly against China and North Korea. You enumerated several benefits for Japan but didn't mention the obvious one for US.
savethegaijin
@hiragino4410
Those particular reasons are mutually beneficial, so my point still stands. Unless you think Japan doesn't require military deterrence from China and North Korea?
savethegaijin
Bottom line is the bases should be locked down until this is sorted, as any business, office, school etc. should. The politics of the bases existing at all is irrelevant right now. Actually, bringing politics in to the entire Covid situation is exactly why the US is in the crap state it is right now in the first place.
savethegaijin
@Fighto!
It is NOT these marines any of us are worrying about. It is those locals in Okinawa they have come into contact with who may not be able to "shrug it off" as a result of these selfish marines.
You assume the marines are the ones to blame for catching Covid. Unless you can prove that they were all purposely not following safety guidelines, they're simply victims of the illness.
Demonizing people for acquiring a disease is gross.
geronimo2006
Wow. Zero to sixty one overnight. They must have known for quite some time numbers were increasing and now they've decided they can't keep it a secret an longer. And, at the same they knew numbers were increasing, they were letting people go off base unrestricted to party downtown and visit beaches. If I were Okinawan, I'd be furious. Beyond belief. What a bunch of ...
drlucifer
Do you know how many test were being done daily during the period there were zero cases.
Silvafan
Gov. Tamaki's decisions and actions are influenced by his unresolved issues with his American father. Despite the US military in Okinawa is the reason that he was even born because of his unfortunate upbringing where he was rejected by his father and the Japanese community, he finds any chance he gets to vent his personal frustrations and his longing to be accepted.
The results are manifested in his policy!
Bungle
The question is whether this cluster of servicemen and women were infected on or off the base. If it is the latter, perhaps one or two posters here might consider winding their necks back in.
Toasted Heretic
By sending the occupiers home (and maybe those who refuse to wear masks) this is precisely about defending Japan.
Kumagaijin
My students and I were supposed to visit Okinawa in September but it was cancelled back in May. Its looking like our principal made the right call.
Austin Rogers
Regardless of how many military members or their families have COVID, Okinawans want them gone. (Is this on topic enough moderator?)
Then once we are gone and China swoops in, they will say the US abandoned them.
Bungle
U.S. military bases are the price to pay for sheltering under its defence umbrella. You are either calling for the Communist invasion of Japan, or for Japan to enter an arms race and develop its own nukes (incentivising the hawks in government to rip up the constitution in the process.
Which is it?
1glenn
Incompetent leadership at the top trickles down to the base level.
Silvafan
@Toasted Heretic
Not many military personnel are being transferred between bases because of the pandemic. They went on lockdown before Japan and just recently lifted lockdown in Okinawa. The few newly arrived personnel and family members are required by high command to quarantine for 2-3 weeks. It is not optional like Japanese citizens. More than likely someone was infected off-base then they infected others after returning.
How can you blame the occupiers when the government as a whole is not doing enough in terms of requiring their own citizens and business to follow health practices, to test more people, and to trace infected individuals with detailed infection rates. They are more focused on the optics and getting the Olympics up and running.
The US military irregardless to the Idiot in the WH has been taking the threat seriously from day one because a infected military won't be able to respond to any possible threats, so their main focus is to stay combat ready which means healthy men and women.
BertieWooster
Not surprising when they have A/C on 24/7 and never open a window!
Peter Neil
For heaven’s sake, lock the darn base down.
yoshisan88
Whether Japan needs American troops stationed in Okinawa is a complete separated matter. It is the quarantine of these troops that is causing potential serious public health crisis to Okinawa the debate should be focused on.
Yubaru
There were daily updates in the press, and at first it was quite a few, but around the 50th day or so it dropped to single digits.
But no, no total number, and the other problem is there is never any information, not just here in Okinawa, but all Japan, as to how many unique tests are being done daily. Some folks who contracted the virus here had been tested at least 4 times, so the numbers are screwed up big time.
Yubaru
With no cases "off" the bases when this was first reported, there would have been little chance that they caught it here. According to local media they imported it from the states!
Breakout
@Yubaru
Japan like many US States have a poor track record of testing its citizens. It still quite hard to get tested here. Okinawa's local government has even fewer resources than the main islands, so I would be skeptical of infection rates if people in Japan can not get easily tested.
Because they are military, it should be easy to trace their movements.
voiceofokinawa
Yubaru,
Gov. Tamaki is demanding for a complete closure of these bases for a time being at least and asking exact information about the outbreak be notified thoroughly and without any delay.
But U.S. bases are not only in Okinawa. They are all across Japan. So this issue is not a local one, confined to Okinawa alone, but it's Japan as a whole's issue per se.
Time to revisit the Security Treaty and the SOFA.