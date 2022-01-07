Okinawa reports 1,414 new coronavirus cases; 922 in Tokyo

The Okinawan prefectural government on Friday reported 1,414 new coronavirus cases, a sharp rise from Thursday's 981 cases. Furthermore, the U.S. military reported 254 additional cases in the prefecture.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 922 new coronavirus cases, up 281 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 91, up 27 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

