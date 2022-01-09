Okinawa reports 1,593 new coronavirus cases; 1,223 in Tokyo

The Okinawan prefectural government on Sunday reported 1,533 new coronavirus cases, down 226 from Saturday. A further 429 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.
Okinawa is one of three prefectures, along with Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, which imposed quasi-emergency measures from Sunday through Jan 31, to try and stem the surge in virus cases. Dining establishments are asked to shorten their business hours and not serve alcohol.
In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 1,223 new coronavirus cases, down one from Saturday and 1,139 more than last Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 90, up one from Saturday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
@Goodit’s in the link. Christ!!!
Yubaru
Okinawa is reporting over 11.5% infection rate of those tested. So for Okinawa, do the math!
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/special/coronavirus/
Tora
Would like to know the rate of testing for the military and related personnel on the bases vs the rest of Okinawa. Me thinks it will be much, much higher. That's the only way you can explain the discrepancy in numbers. Likely applies for the rest of Japan already, too.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
Okinawa is one of three prefectures, along with Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, which imposed quasi-emergency measures from Sunday through Jan 31
Japan's bureaucrats and politicians are so relaxed! In the pandemic say it is a quasi-emergency, ask and request the public and businesses to be careful, give some money to their buddies. Job finished. Other countries government staff have a harder time now.
joffy
If you test positive for Covid it does not mean that you are sick or contagious. I still have no idea why people in other countries are lining up for hours to get tested when they are asymptomatic. Some are even buying home kits and testing daily. Madness.
This latest wave seems to be extremely mild based on countries that got it much earlier than Japan.
Or will we see the: "Where are they hiding the seriously infected and the dead?" question this time around?
nonu6976
I had to read this twice to make sure I hadn't misread it. Unbelievable.
Reckless
Tokyo more or less testing 10,000 per day, I guess that is the maximum quota and we can never expect the number to exceed the number of tests.
CrashTestDummy
People are lining up because many are forced by the dystopian regulations to test negative for work, flights, or other reasons. I agree that only symptomatic cases be taken seriously. The vaccines look like they have the similar efficacy as the flu shots which is about 25%. Definitely not the 95% efficacy like they claim.
Kingaikokujin
Let's be honest here, it is a pandemic of unvaccinated.
Yubaru
DIscrepancy in numbers? Hmmm... military population is 80,000 vs 1.4 million or so for Okinawa.
Never going to get the "tested" number for the military, but the Okinawa information is included.
Percentage wise, the military is a hell of a lot worse than Okinawa.
joffy
@nonu6976
From the WHO An asymptomatic laboratory-confirmed case is a person infected with COVID-19 who does not develop symptoms. Asymptomatic transmission refers to transmission of the virus from a person, who does not develop symptoms. There are few reports of laboratory-confirmed cases who are truly asymptomatic, and to date, there has been no documented asymptomatic transmission.
nonu6976
A total lie.
CrashTestDummy
Currently, with the outbreaks in Japan at all the US military bases, the US military are all vaccinated. So, there's that.