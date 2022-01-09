Okinawa reports 1,593 new coronavirus cases; 1,223 in Tokyo

The Okinawan prefectural government on Sunday reported 1,533 new coronavirus cases, down 226 from Saturday. A further 429 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Okinawa is one of three prefectures, along with Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, which imposed quasi-emergency measures from Sunday through Jan 31, to try and stem the surge in virus cases. Dining establishments are asked to shorten their business hours and not serve alcohol.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 1,223 new coronavirus cases, down one from Saturday and 1,139 more than last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 90, up one from Saturday.

