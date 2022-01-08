Okinawa reports 1,759 new coronavirus cases; 1,224 in Tokyo

The Okinawan prefectural government on Saturday reported a record high 1,759 new coronavirus cases, up 345 from Friday. A further 302 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Okinawa is one of three prefectures, along with Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, which will impose quasi-emergency measures from Sunday through Jan 31, to try and stem the surge in virus cases. Dining establishments will be asked to shorten their business hours and not serve alcohol.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 1,224 new coronavirus cases, up 302 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 89, down two from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today