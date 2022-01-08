Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Okinawa reports 1,759 new coronavirus cases; 1,224 in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Okinawan prefectural government on Saturday reported a record high 1,759 new coronavirus cases, up 345 from Friday. A further 302 new cases were reported by the U.S. military in the prefecture.

Okinawa is one of three prefectures, along with Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, which will impose quasi-emergency measures from Sunday through Jan 31, to try and stem the surge in virus cases. Dining establishments will be asked to shorten their business hours and not serve alcohol.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 1,224 new coronavirus cases, up 302 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 89, down two from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Spreading quickly. Sad.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

"....1,224 new coronavirus cases, up 302 from Friday."

So, how about last week same day?

I assume, if I'm not all wrong we weren't in the 4-digit-area.

It just keeps on going again.

Expect the next "quasi-temporary-maybe SOE" to come soon!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

And how many are just a common cold given the season? And how soon before liberals blame the unvaxxed and how many of these new cases are already vaxxed?

Reality is, the Vax ain't doing a damn thing!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Reality is, the Vax ain't doing a damn thing!

Except for preventing many, many deaths.

Having said that, please stay unvaccinated.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

